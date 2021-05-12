High school schedule for May 12, 2021

BOYS TENNIS
2 p.m.
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament at Vineland
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
Pinelands at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Triton at Cumberland
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
BOYS GOLF
3:15 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Cherry Hill West at Running Deer Golf Club
Southern vs. vs. Toms River North at Ocean Acres Country Club
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Golf Club
Holy Spirit vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club Atlantic City vs. Absegami vs. St. Augustine vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
Oakcrest vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
Cedar Creek vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club
Millville vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough’s Emerald Golf
ACIT vs. Cape May County Technical at Union League National
Lacey Twp. vs. Pinelands at Cedar Creek Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North at Ocean Acres Country Club
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at Cherry Hill East
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Eastern
Pleasantville at Hammonton
BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Buena at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
Mainland at Cedar Creek
ACIT vs. Middle Township at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
St. Joseph at Millville
Toms River North at Southern
St. Augustine at Oakcrest
Atlantic City at Ocean City
Cumberland at Clearview
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
Overbrook at Wildwood
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
5 p.m.
Pinelands at Neptune
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Mainland at St. Augustine
Manasquan at Lacey Twp.
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
4:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Wildwood Catholic at ACIT
Oakcrest at Hammonton
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville
Holy Spirit at Vineland
Clearview at Cumberland
Wildwood at Overbrook
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
6 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Oakcrest at Buena
Atlantic City vs. Middle Twp. vs. Cedar Creek at Memorial Field
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May vs. Oakcrest at Buena
