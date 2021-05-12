 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for May 12, 2021
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for May 12, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
050621_spt_ocsb

On May 5 2021, in Ocean City, Ocean City High School softball hosts St.Joes.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS TENNIS

2 p.m.

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament at Vineland

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

Pinelands at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Triton at Cumberland

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

BOYS GOLF

3:15 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Cherry Hill West at Running Deer Golf Club

Southern vs. vs. Toms River North at Ocean Acres Country Club

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Golf Club

Holy Spirit vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club Atlantic City vs. Absegami vs. St. Augustine vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club

Oakcrest vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club

Cedar Creek vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club

Millville vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough’s Emerald Golf

ACIT vs. Cape May County Technical at Union League National

Lacey Twp. vs. Pinelands at Cedar Creek Golf Course

GIRLS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River North at Ocean Acres Country Club

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine at Cherry Hill East

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Eastern

Pleasantville at Hammonton

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Buena at Bridgeton

Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech

Mainland at Cedar Creek

ACIT vs. Middle Township at Clarence Davies Sports Complex

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

St. Joseph at Millville

Toms River North at Southern

St. Augustine at Oakcrest

Atlantic City at Ocean City

Cumberland at Clearview

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

Overbrook at Wildwood

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.

5 p.m.

Pinelands at Neptune

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Mainland at St. Augustine

Manasquan at Lacey Twp.

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

4:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

Absegami at Atlantic City

Wildwood Catholic at ACIT

Oakcrest at Hammonton

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville

Holy Spirit at Vineland

Clearview at Cumberland

Wildwood at Overbrook

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

6 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Oakcrest at Buena

Atlantic City vs. Middle Twp. vs. Cedar Creek at Memorial Field

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May vs. Oakcrest at Buena

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News