FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Cedar Creek at Ocean City
Middle Twp. at Glassboro
St. Joseph at Holy Spirit
Oakcrest at Mainland
Cherokee at St. Augustine
Clearview at Vineland
Wildwood vs. Schalick at Maxwell Field
Barnegat at Brick Memorial
6:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton
Hammonton at Highland
Lower Cape May at Pennsville
Salem at Pleasantville
Millville at Williamstown
Pitman at Cumberland
Marlboro at Southern
Buena at Clayton
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
4 p.m.
Vineland at Oakcrest
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Pennsville
Barnegat at Pilgrim Academy
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at ACIT
7 p.m.
Pinelands at Howell
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Freehold Borough at Barnegat
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
Toms River South at Barnegat
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Beach
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cumberland
Mainland at Ocean City
Millville at Pennsville
Overbrook at Vineland
Buena at Audubon
5 p.m.
Hammonton at Timber Creek
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Winslow Twp.
Pinelands at Barnegat
RedBank Reg. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Mainland
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
5:15 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Clearview
Ocean City at Hammonton
Toms River East at Pinelands
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
