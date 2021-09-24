 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, Sept. 24, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

St. Joe vs St. Augustine football game

St. Augustine against St. Joe the first half of high school football game at St. Augustine Prep Friday Sept 17 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Triton at Bridgeton

Lower Cape May at Clayton

St. Augustine at Millville

Seneca at Ocean City

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

Shawnee at Vineland

Gloucester City at Wildwood

Pens Grove at Buena

St. Joseph at Eastern

6:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Middle Twp.

7 p.m.

Barnegat at Shore Reg.

Lacey Twp. at Rumson-Fair Haven

Keyport at Pinelands

Holmdel at Southern

FIELD HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Millville at Vineland

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

Buena at St. Joseph

Brick Memorial at Southern

4 p.m.

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Mainland at Lower Cape May

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at Triton

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

Freehold Borough at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Buena

Mainland at St. Augustine

Williamstown at Cumberland

Hammonton at ACIT

Penns Grove at Wildwood

Ranney at Pinelands

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Ocean City

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Paulsboro

ACIT at Hammonton

Wildwood at Penns Grove

Southern at Lacey Twp.

Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Buena

Bridgeton at Mainland

Cedar Creek vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

Lakewood at Barnegat

Toms River South at Southern

4 p.m.

Vineland at Schalick

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

Millville at Ocean City

Deptford at Cumberland

5:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek

Absegami at Pleasantville

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT

Lower Cape May at Hammonton

St. Joseph at Middle Twp.

5:15 p.m.

Pinelands at Lakewood

6 p.m.

Southern at BrickTwp.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Stockton Invite at Stockton University

