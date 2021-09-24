High school schedule for Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Triton at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May at Clayton
St. Augustine at Millville
Seneca at Ocean City
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
Shawnee at Vineland
Gloucester City at Wildwood
Pens Grove at Buena
St. Joseph at Eastern
6:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Middle Twp.
7 p.m.
Barnegat at Shore Reg.
Lacey Twp. at Rumson-Fair Haven
Keyport at Pinelands
Holmdel at Southern
FIELD HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Millville at Vineland
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Buena at St. Joseph
Brick Memorial at Southern
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Mainland at Lower Cape May
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Triton
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
Freehold Borough at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Buena
Mainland at St. Augustine
Williamstown at Cumberland
Hammonton at ACIT
Penns Grove at Wildwood
Ranney at Pinelands
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Paulsboro
ACIT at Hammonton
Wildwood at Penns Grove
Southern at Lacey Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Buena
Bridgeton at Mainland
Cedar Creek vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
Lakewood at Barnegat
Toms River South at Southern
4 p.m.
Vineland at Schalick
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Millville at Ocean City
Deptford at Cumberland
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek
Absegami at Pleasantville
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT
Lower Cape May at Hammonton
St. Joseph at Middle Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Pinelands at Lakewood
6 p.m.
Southern at BrickTwp.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Stockton Invite at Stockton University
