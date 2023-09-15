FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Central Reg. at Pinelands
Mainland at Atlantic City
Cumberland at Lower Cape May
Pleasantville at Glassboro
Vineland at Kingsway
Clayton at Middle Twp.
Bridgeton at Oakcrest
Millville at St. Augustine
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Lacey Twp.
Brick Twp. at Barnegat
7 p.m.
Buena at Pitman
Ocean City at Delsea
FIELD HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
Southern at Lacey Twp.
Cedar Creek at Glassboro
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Mainland
Atlantic City at Buena
Cumberland at Woodstown
Absegami at Lower Cape May
Pennsville at Millville
5:15 p.m.
St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Red Bank Catholic at Lacey Twp.
Bridgeton at Clayton
4 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
Buena at Schalick
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Triton at Absegami
Clayton at Bridgeton
4 p.m.
Gloucester Catholic at Buena
Pleasantville at Camden Tech
GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland
Buena at Overbrook
Atlantic City at Millville
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Woodstown at Cumberland
Vineland at Kingsway
Cedar Creek at Lindenwold
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at ACIT
Ocean City at Our Lady of Mercy
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Middle Twp. vs. St. Joseph at Victory Bible Church
5:15 p.m.
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Hammonton at Oakcrest
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Battle at the Ocean at Ocean County Park
Big 5 Meet at Cape May County Park
