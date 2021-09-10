 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

090921-pac-spt-eht-43.jpg

Egg Harbor Township field hockey hosts Mainland Regional High School on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

Absegami at Ocean City

Williamstown at St. Augustine

Wildwood at Pitman

Woodstown at Buena

6:30 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

Vineland at Lenape

Cumberland at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. at Schalick

Millville at Shawnee

Southern at Jackson Memorial

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Buena

Vineland at Mainland

Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cumberland at St. Joseph

Atlantic City at Hammonton

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

GIRLS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River South

3:45 p.m.

Camden Tech at Absegami

Toms River North at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor at ACIT

Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.

Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit

Mainland at Oakcrest

Deptford at Cumberland

BOYS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Bridgeton

Absegami at Camden Tech

Schalick at Millville

Pinelands at Toms River North

4 p.m.

Vineland at Atlantic City

Cumberland at Deptford

Clayton at Wildwood

6 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Lacey

3:45 p.m.

Buena at Cedar Creek

Pleasantville at Middle Twp.

Bridgeton at Millville

Absegami at Vineland

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit

Pleasantville at Middle Twp.

Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy

Lower Cape May at Salem

Southern at Toms River South

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Hammonton

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May

Mainland at Middle Twp.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Our Lady of Mercy at St. Joseph

5:30 p.m.

ACIT at Absegami

