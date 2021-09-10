High school schedule for Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
Absegami at Ocean City
Williamstown at St. Augustine
Wildwood at Pitman
Woodstown at Buena
6:30 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Vineland at Lenape
Cumberland at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at Schalick
Millville at Shawnee
Southern at Jackson Memorial
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Buena
Vineland at Mainland
Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cumberland at St. Joseph
Atlantic City at Hammonton
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
GIRLS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River South
3:45 p.m.
Camden Tech at Absegami
Toms River North at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor at ACIT
Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
Mainland at Oakcrest
Deptford at Cumberland
BOYS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Bridgeton
Absegami at Camden Tech
Schalick at Millville
Pinelands at Toms River North
4 p.m.
Vineland at Atlantic City
Cumberland at Deptford
Clayton at Wildwood
6 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey
3:45 p.m.
Buena at Cedar Creek
Pleasantville at Middle Twp.
Bridgeton at Millville
Absegami at Vineland
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
Pleasantville at Middle Twp.
Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy
Lower Cape May at Salem
Southern at Toms River South
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Hammonton
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May
Mainland at Middle Twp.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Our Lady of Mercy at St. Joseph
5:30 p.m.
ACIT at Absegami
