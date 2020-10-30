High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

GIRLS TENNIS
Southeast A (Group III and IV) finals
3 p.m.
(2) Egg Harbor Twp. at (1) Mainland
Southeast B (Groups I, II and Non-Public B) finals
3 p.m.
(4) Oakcrest at (2) Cumberland
FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Gateway
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Mainland at Vineland
Wildwood at Gateway
7 p.m.
St. Augustine at Williamstown
Pleasantville at Buena
Cumberland at Schalick
Lacey at Barnegat
Central at Pinelands
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
Mainland at Bridgeton
4:15 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
GIRLS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Mainland
FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
Triton at Cumberland
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.