High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 23

Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech
Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Pinelands vs. Barnegat at Freedom Hills Park
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
101820_spt_wildwood
On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Defensive end Omarian McNeal greets running back Miguel Claudio after Wildwood defeated Lindenwold.
On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School. WHS#2 Miguel Claudio and teammates recover a loose ball in the endzone for a two-point conversion.
On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School. LHS #10 Jayson Chavous looks for a hole in Wildwood's defense.
On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School. LHS #1 Josh Salter crosses the goalline with the team's only touchdown.
On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School. WHS #3 Ernie Troiano gets a pass off under pressure from LHS #10 Jayson Chavous.
(Left) Wildwood head coach Ken Loomis buries his face in the grass at Maxwell Field in Wildwood following his team’s win Sunday. (Right) Lineman Jose Matos celebrates after the Warriors’ first victory since Nov. 13, 2014.
On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School. WHS #1 Greg Mitchell with a two-point conversion.
On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School. During half-time, a king and queen of homecoming was announced, (l-r) Miguel Claudio and Jenna Hans.
On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School. WHS# 23 Junior Hans brushes off a tackle from LHS# 58 Alberto Sanchez.
On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School. WHS #68 takes an emotional knee at the end of the game.
On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School. LHS #10 Jayson Chavous gets tangled up with WHS #88 Caleb Myers.
On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School. LHS #23 Tyree Moore tries to tackle WHS QB #3 Ernie Troiano as he makes a break toward the sideline.
On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School. WHS #23 Junior Hans gets tackled but still is able to cross the goalline for the games first TD.
The Wildwood High School celebrates with coach Ken Loomis, center, with the scoreboard showing the Warriors’ winning score of 30-6 over Lindenwold on Sunday. Wildwood, one of the smallest high schools in the state, only fielded 19 players for the game.
On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School. WHS #1 Greg Mitchell receives a pass and carries on into the end zone under pressure from LHS #24 Elijah Sanabria.
On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School. WHS #11 Dom Troiano and LHS #9 Dennis Asare fight a for long pass.
On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School. WHS #2 Miguel Claudio with a touchdown.
On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School. WHS #1 Greg Mitchell receives a pass and carries on into the end zone under pressure from LHS #24 Elijah Sanabria.
On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School. LHS #8 Nazier Bryant intercepts a would be touchdown pass to WHS # 1 Greg Mitchell.
