High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 23
agate

High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 23

101820_spt_wildwood

On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Mainland at St. Augustine

Pleasantville at Holy Spirit

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Millville at Ocean City

St. Joseph at Vineland

Middle Twp. at Absegami

Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Buena

7 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central

FIELD HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

Vineland at Buena

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Pitman

BOYS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Oakcrest

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech

Bridgeton at Cumberland

GIRLS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at St. Joseph

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.

Schalick at Millville

Bridgeton at Cumberland

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Delsea

Pitman at Wildwood

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Barnegat at Freedom Hills Park

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

