High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
agate

092621-pac-spt-cedarcreek

On September 25 2021, in Egg Harbor City at Cedar Creek High School , the Pirates host Woodrow Wilson High School Football.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Seneca at Oakcrest

Absegami at Pemberton Twp.

Winslow Twp. at Pleasantville

Lenape at St. Augustine

Delsea at Hammonton

Wildwood at Bordentown

Mainland at Deptford

Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands

6:30 p.m.

Cherry Hill East at Atlantic City

Clayton at Middle Twp.

Howell at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

Bridgeton at Cherry Hill West

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May at Pennsville

Asbury Park at Barnegat

Manalapan at Southern

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Pleasantville at Ocean City

4 p.m.

Buena at Middle Twp.

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Camden Tech at Bridgeton

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Hammonton at Millville

Ocean City at Pleasantville

Central at Southern

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech

Buena at Middle Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest

Ocean City at Pleasantville

GIRLS TENNIS

S.J. Group IV first round

3:30 p.m.

(9) Vinenland at (8) Cherokee

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Barnegat at Pinelands

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Millville at Atlantic City

Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

Triton at Hammonton

4:15 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Southern

FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Mainland at Vineland

Buena at Middle Twp.

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Cumberland at Highland

Hammonton at Atlantic City

Our Lady of Mercy at Holy Spirit

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Mainland

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River East

