High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Seneca at Oakcrest
Absegami at Pemberton Twp.
Winslow Twp. at Pleasantville
Lenape at St. Augustine
Delsea at Hammonton
Wildwood at Bordentown
Mainland at Deptford
Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands
6:30 p.m.
Cherry Hill East at Atlantic City
Clayton at Middle Twp.
Howell at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cherry Hill West
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Pennsville
Asbury Park at Barnegat
Manalapan at Southern
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Pleasantville at Ocean City
4 p.m.
Buena at Middle Twp.
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Camden Tech at Bridgeton
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Hammonton at Millville
Ocean City at Pleasantville
Central at Southern
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
Buena at Middle Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest
Ocean City at Pleasantville
GIRLS TENNIS
S.J. Group IV first round
3:30 p.m.
(9) Vinenland at (8) Cherokee
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Barnegat at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Millville at Atlantic City
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Triton at Hammonton
4:15 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Southern
FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Mainland at Vineland
Buena at Middle Twp.
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Cumberland at Highland
Hammonton at Atlantic City
Our Lady of Mercy at Holy Spirit
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
