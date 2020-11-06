High school schedule for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
6 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Bridgeton
Williamstown at Millville
Mainland at Ocean City
Holy Spirit at St. Augustine
Buena at Schalick
6:30 p.m.
Freehold Twp. at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Timber Creek vs. St. Joseph at Buena Reg.
Central Reg. at Southern
Manasquan at Barnegat
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Absegami at ACIT
2 p.m.
St. Augustine at Vineland
3 p.m.
Pennsville at Wildwood
GIRLS SOCCER
1 p.m.
Wildwood at Pennsville
2 p.m.
Millville at Eastern
Hammonton at Oakcrest
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:15 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Haddonfield
