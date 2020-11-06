 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
High school schedule for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

Absegami at Oakcrest football

Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

6 p.m.

Absegami at Atlantic City

Middle Twp. at Bridgeton

Williamstown at Millville

Mainland at Ocean City

Holy Spirit at St. Augustine

Buena at Schalick

6:30 p.m.

Freehold Twp. at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

Timber Creek vs. St. Joseph at Buena Reg.

Central Reg. at Southern

Manasquan at Barnegat

BOYS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Absegami at ACIT

2 p.m.

St. Augustine at Vineland

3 p.m.

Pennsville at Wildwood

GIRLS SOCCER

1 p.m.

Wildwood at Pennsville

2 p.m.

Millville at Eastern

Hammonton at Oakcrest

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

FIELD HOCKEY

10 a.m.

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:15 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Haddonfield

