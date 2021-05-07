High school schedule for Friday, May 7, 2021

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
Cherokee Pow Wow Meet II at Cherokee
4 p.m.
Ocean County Relays at Southern
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Ocean City
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
St. Augustine at Vineland
BOYS VOLLETBALL
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Camden Tech
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
Camden Tech at Cumberland
St. Joseph at Cape May Tech
Millville at Oakcrest
St. Augustine at Pleasantville
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
BOYS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Golf Course
4 p.m.
ACIT vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
Millville vs. St. Augustine Prep at Buena Vista Country Club
Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Long Branch
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
Absegami at Our Lady of Mercy
Mainland at Middle
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Red Bank Reg.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
Cedar Creek at Vineland
4:45 p.m.
Southern at Red Bank Catholic
5:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
6 p.m.
Absegami at Hoy Spirit
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Holy Sprit at Absegami
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic
Millville at Middle Twp.
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Pleasantville at Mainland
Cape May Tech at Cedar Creek
ACIT at Ocean City
Buena at Vineland
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Southern
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
Buena vs. Egg Harbor Twp.
Millville at Hammonton
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
Mainland at Ocean City
Lower Cape May at St. Augustine Prep
