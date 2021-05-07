 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Friday, May 7, 2021
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Friday, May 7, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
050621_spt_ocsb

On May 5 2021, in Ocean City, Ocean City High School softball hosts St.Joes.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

Cherokee Pow Wow Meet II at Cherokee

4 p.m.

Ocean County Relays at Southern

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Ocean City

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Holy Spirit

Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

Pleasantville at Holy Spirit

St. Augustine at Vineland

BOYS VOLLETBALL

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Camden Tech

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Atlantic City at Absegami

Camden Tech at Cumberland

St. Joseph at Cape May Tech

Millville at Oakcrest

St. Augustine at Pleasantville

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

BOYS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Golf Course

4 p.m.

ACIT vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club

Millville vs. St. Augustine Prep at Buena Vista Country Club

Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Long Branch

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Lower Cape May

Absegami at Our Lady of Mercy

Mainland at Middle

Holy Spirit at Atlantic City

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Red Bank Reg.

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Mainland

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

Cedar Creek at Vineland

4:45 p.m.

Southern at Red Bank Catholic

5:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Ocean City

6 p.m.

Absegami at Hoy Spirit

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Holy Sprit at Absegami

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic

Millville at Middle Twp.

Bridgeton at Lower Cape May

Pleasantville at Mainland

Cape May Tech at Cedar Creek

ACIT at Ocean City

Buena at Vineland

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Southern

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Atlantic City

Buena vs. Egg Harbor Twp.

Millville at Hammonton

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

Mainland at Ocean City

Lower Cape May at St. Augustine Prep

Bridgeton at Vineland

Point Peasant Beach at Pinelands

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News