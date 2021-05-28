 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, May 28, 2021
agate
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

Tennis Championships

Mainland’s Jack Palaia, foreground Aaryan Deshpande, background battle against Mainland’s Evan Himmelstein, Joe Dib, during the doubles finals of the Cape-Atlantic League Boys Individual Tennis Championships at Vineland High School Thursday May 13, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW

10:30 a.m.

Scholastic Rowing Association of America Nationals at Schuykill River, Philadelphia

BOYS TENNIS

South Jersey Group I semifinals

10:30 a.m.

(11) Audubon at (2) Middle Twp.

South Jersey Group II semifinals

2 p.m.

(7) Seneca at (3) Pinelands

(4) Cumberland at (1) Haddonfield

South Jersey Group III semifinals

Noon

(5) Shawnee at (1) Mainland

2:30 p.m.

(3) Ocean City at (2) Moorestown

Regular season

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

St. Augustine at Millville

BOYS LACROSSE

1 p.m.

St. Rose at Lacey Twp. 

3:30 p.m.

Lenape at Ocean City

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Highland

Mainland at Holy Spirit

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Williamstown at Millville

Mainland at Atlantic City

BASEBALL

3 p.m.

Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Ocean City vs. Hammonton at Hammonton Lake Park

St. Augustine at Mainland

Gloucester Catholic at Vineland

Schalick at Wildwood

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Hammonton at Hammonton Lake Park

Delsea at Our Lady of Mercy

Holy Spirit at Camden Tech

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Shore Conference Tournament semifinals

4 p.m.

(3) Jackson Memorial at (2) Southern 

Regular season

4 p.m.

Pleasanville at ACIT

Paul VI at St. Augustine

