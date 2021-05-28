High school schedule for Friday, May 28, 2021

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
10:30 a.m.
Scholastic Rowing Association of America Nationals at Schuykill River, Philadelphia
BOYS TENNIS
South Jersey Group I semifinals
10:30 a.m.
(11) Audubon at (2) Middle Twp.
South Jersey Group II semifinals
2 p.m.
(7) Seneca at (3) Pinelands
(4) Cumberland at (1) Haddonfield
South Jersey Group III semifinals
Noon
(5) Shawnee at (1) Mainland
2:30 p.m.
(3) Ocean City at (2) Moorestown
Regular season
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
St. Augustine at Millville
BOYS LACROSSE
1 p.m.
St. Rose at Lacey Twp.
3:30 p.m.
Lenape at Ocean City
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Highland
Mainland at Holy Spirit
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Williamstown at Millville
Mainland at Atlantic City
BASEBALL
3 p.m.
Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Ocean City vs. Hammonton at Hammonton Lake Park
St. Augustine at Mainland
Gloucester Catholic at Vineland
Schalick at Wildwood
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Hammonton at Hammonton Lake Park
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.