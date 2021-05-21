High school schedule for Friday, May 21, 2021

BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club Cedar Creek vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
Buena vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cape May National Golf Club
Ocean City vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links
St. Augustine vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Course
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Atlantic City
Millville at Holy Spirit
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep at Academy of the New Church (Pennsylvania)
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Absegami at Middle Twp.
St. Rose at Lacey Twp.
4:30 p.m.
Highland at Oakcrest
BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Atlantic City
ACIT at Bridgeton
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Vineland at Hammonton
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May
Millville at Pleasantville
Clearview at St. Augustine
Mainland at Buena
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lakewood at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Buena at Absegami
Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT
Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Vineland at Kingsway
Ocean City at St. Joseph
Hammonton at Atlantic City
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Holy Spirit
Millville at Lower Cape May
Mainland at Oakcrest
Wildwood Catholic at St. Augustine
Ocean City at Vineland
Atlantic City at Hammonton
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Shore Conference Tournament first round
3:30 p.m.
(11) Manchester Twp. at (6) Lacey Twp.
(15) Donovan Catholic at (2) Southern
Regular season
4 p.m.
Clearview at St. Augustine
Pleasantville at Salem Tech
