 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Friday, May 21, 2021
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Friday, May 21, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mainland vs Cherokee

Mainland vs Cherokee baseball game at Mainland High School Monday May 17. 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club Cedar Creek vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club

Buena vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club

Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cape May National Golf Club

Ocean City vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links

St. Augustine vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Course

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Middle Twp. at Atlantic City

Millville at Holy Spirit

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep at Academy of the New Church (Pennsylvania)

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Absegami at Middle Twp.

St. Rose at Lacey Twp.

4:30 p.m.

Highland at Oakcrest

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Atlantic City

ACIT at Bridgeton

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Vineland at Hammonton

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May

Millville at Pleasantville

Clearview at St. Augustine

Mainland at Buena

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lakewood at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Buena at Absegami

Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT

Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Vineland at Kingsway

Ocean City at St. Joseph

Hammonton at Atlantic City

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Holy Spirit

Millville at Lower Cape May

Mainland at Oakcrest

Wildwood Catholic at St. Augustine

Ocean City at Vineland

Atlantic City at Hammonton

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Shore Conference Tournament first round

3:30 p.m.

(11) Manchester Twp. at (6) Lacey Twp.

(15) Donovan Catholic at (2) Southern

Regular season

4 p.m.

Clearview at St. Augustine

Pleasantville at Salem Tech

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Tri-County Conference Showcase at Kingsway Reg.

ACIT and Holy Spirit

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News