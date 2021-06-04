 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, June 4, 2021
High school schedule for Friday, June 4, 2021

Middle vs Oakcrest softball game

Oakcrest vs Middle Township during high school softball game at Oakcrest High School Tuesday June 1, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

SOFTBALL

South Jersey Group I quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(6) Overbrook at (3) Buena

South Jersey Group II quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(5) Oakcrest at (4) Delran

South Jersey Group III quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(8) Ocean City at (1) Central Reg.

(10) Deptford at (2) Hammonton

South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals

11 a.m.

(6) Gloucester Tech at (3) Egg Harbor Twp.

4 p.m.

(12) Rancocas Valley at (4) Southern

Regular season

4 p.m.

Millville at Cedar Creek

Baseball

South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(7) Notre Dame at (2) St. Augustine

South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals

1 p.m.

(7) Immaculata/ (10) Doane Academy at (2) St. Joseph

3 p.m.

(6) Trenton Catholic at (3) Holy Spirit

Boys lacrosse

state Non-Public A quarterfinals

4:30 p.m.

(5) Bergen Catholic at (4) St. Augustine

Girls lacrosse 

South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals

3 p.m.

(10) Middle Twp. at (2) West Deptford

5:15 p.m.

(5) Southern at (4) Princeton 

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

2:30 p.m.

South Jersey Group II and III at Delsea Reg.

South Jersey Groups I and IV at Washington Twp.

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Millville

Jackson Memorial at Southern

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

State South Tournament quarterfinal

5 p.m.

(8) Lacey at (1) Southern

