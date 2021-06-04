High school schedule for Friday, June 4, 2021

SOFTBALL
South Jersey Group I quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(6) Overbrook at (3) Buena
South Jersey Group II quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(5) Oakcrest at (4) Delran
South Jersey Group III quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(8) Ocean City at (1) Central Reg.
(10) Deptford at (2) Hammonton
South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals
11 a.m.
(6) Gloucester Tech at (3) Egg Harbor Twp.
4 p.m.
(12) Rancocas Valley at (4) Southern
Regular season
4 p.m.
Millville at Cedar Creek
Baseball
South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(7) Notre Dame at (2) St. Augustine
South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals
1 p.m.
(7) Immaculata/ (10) Doane Academy at (2) St. Joseph
3 p.m.
(6) Trenton Catholic at (3) Holy Spirit
Boys lacrosse
state Non-Public A quarterfinals
4:30 p.m.
(5) Bergen Catholic at (4) St. Augustine
Girls lacrosse
South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(10) Middle Twp. at (2) West Deptford
5:15 p.m.
(5) Southern at (4) Princeton
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
2:30 p.m.
South Jersey Group II and III at Delsea Reg.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.