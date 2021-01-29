High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
Glassboro at Wildwood
5:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Hammonton
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Hammonton
5 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Glassboro
ICE HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
Seton Hall Preparatory vs. Saint Augustine at Igloo Ice Arena
7:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
BOYS & GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Gloucester Tech at Di Donato’s Bowling Center
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.