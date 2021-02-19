High school schedule for Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Lakewood at Southern
5:30 p.m.
ACIT at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.
6 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
6 p.m.
St. Joseph at St. Augustine
Pinelands at Southern
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Toms River East
COED SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May County Special Services
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
Vineland at Oakcrest
BOYS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
St. Augustine at Mainland
4:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS SWIMMING
3:15 p.m.
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Our Lady of Mercy Academy at St. Augustine Prep
ICE HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
Hun School vs. St. Augustine at Igloo Ice Arena
8 p.m.
Southern at Rumson Fair Haven at Winding River Ice Rink
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Lanes
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.