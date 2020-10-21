High school girls tennis playoff brackets set

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Wednesday released the brackets for the upcoming high school girls tennis playoffs.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the brackets have been restructured so that teams will compete solely within their region. Most of the Press-area schools, for example, will compete in the Southeast brackets. Shore Conference schools have been placed in the Central brackets.
Playoffs will begin Monday. All finals are scheduled to be played Oct. 30.
Southeast A includes Groups III and IV. Top-seeded Mainland Regional will host eighth-seeded Atlantic City; second-seeded Egg Harbor Township will host seventh-seeded Absegami; third-seeded Vineland will host sixth-seeded Hammonton; and fourth-seeded Millville will host fifth-seeded Ocean City.
Southeast B includes Groups I, II and Non-Public. Top-seeded Cedar Creek will host Monday’s play-in winner between Wildwood Catholic (9) and Buena Regional (8) on Tuesday. Second-seeded Cumberland Regional will host seventh-seeded Wildwood; third-seeded Lower Cape May Regional will host sixth-seeded Holy Spirit; and fourth-seeded Oakcrest will host fifth-seeded Middle Township.
Our Lady of Mercy is only Press-area school in Southwest E, which is comprised of more non-public schools. As the second seed, it will host third-seeded Paul VI on Wednesday.
In Central East A (Group IV), Southern Regional will travel to fifth-seeded Monroe for their first-round match.
Lacey Township, the 11th seeded in Central East B (Group III) will travel to Central Regional.
In Central East C (Group), Barnegat and Pinelands earned the 10th and 11th seeds.
