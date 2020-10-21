High school girls tennis playoff brackets set

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Wednesday released the brackets for the upcoming high school girls tennis playoffs.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the brackets have been restructured so that teams will compete solely within their region. Most of the Press-area schools, for example, will compete in the Southeast brackets. Shore Conference schools have been placed in the Central brackets.

Playoffs will begin Monday. All finals are scheduled to be played Oct. 30.

Southeast A includes Groups III and IV. Top-seeded Mainland Regional will host eighth-seeded Atlantic City; second-seeded Egg Harbor Township will host seventh-seeded Absegami; third-seeded Vineland will host sixth-seeded Hammonton; and fourth-seeded Millville will host fifth-seeded Ocean City.

Southeast B includes Groups I, II and Non-Public. Top-seeded Cedar Creek will host Monday’s play-in winner between Wildwood Catholic (9) and Buena Regional (8) on Tuesday. Second-seeded Cumberland Regional will host seventh-seeded Wildwood; third-seeded Lower Cape May Regional will host sixth-seeded Holy Spirit; and fourth-seeded Oakcrest will host fifth-seeded Middle Township.