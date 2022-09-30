 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football games moved due to Ian, here's the weather forecast

Friday will be a gloomy, and increasingly breezy day. However, it will be dry for most high school football games.

Games at Oakcrest Regional High School and Winslow were moved from Saturday to Friday due to the heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Ian.

Sports reporter Mike McGarry says this weekend is a big one for rivalries all across South Jersey. Mike and Joe Martucci go through all of the area's game, including the game of the week Saturday between Oakcrest Regional High School and Absegami Regional High School.

A high school football video forecast was recorded before the changes were made. Therefore, there is no video. However, here is the forecast for all games played in Cape May, Atlantic, Ocean and Cumberland counties below. 

Visit www.pressofac.com/sports for in game updates and post game recaps all Friday long. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
