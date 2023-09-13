Julia Neff and Kate Cossaboon scored in the first half Wednesday to lead the Ocean City High School field hockey team to a 2-0 victory Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.

Taryn Dolka made seven saves for the Red Raiders (2-0), who are No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Semra Alabarda made 18 for the Eagles (1-1), who are ranked 11th.

Cedar Creek 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: Chesney Bugdon and Madi Burch each scored in the third quarter for the Pirates (2-0). Abby Messina added an assist. Delfina Vanelli made four saves. For the Caper Tigers (2-1), Cheyenne Hamby made seven saves.

Holy Spirit 7, Vineland 2: The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. The Spartans' Alex Graffius scored three, including two in the second half. Graffius also added two assists. Lauren Cella scored twice for Holy Spirit (4-0). Abby Rubenstein and Riley Cautilli each scored once. Megan Phillips and Cautilli each had an assist. Jorja Condurso did not make a save in the shutout.

Megan Harrell-Alvarez scored twice for the Fighting Clan (0-2). Averie Gomez made nine saves.

Our Lady of Mercy 9, Atlantic City 0: Lauren King, Mia Leyman, Isabella Elentrio and Gabby Celli each scored twice for the Villagers (1-0). Gabby Eaise scored once. Leyman and Eaise each added an assist.

The Vikings fell to 0-3.

Southern Reg. 6, Toms River North 2: Emme Beck scored three for the Rams (2-0). Jessica Bruther scored twice and added an assist. Leigha Clapp scored once, and Avery DiPietro added an assist. Emma Korenthal made four saves.

Jillian Tetzlaff scored both goals off assists from Rachael Tetzlaff for Toms River North (0-1). Emilyse Marra made seven saves.

Donovan Catholic 2, Pinelands Reg. 1, OT: The Wildcats' Alexandria Worthley scored in the third quarter to tie the game, but Pinelands lost to Donovan Catholic (3-0) in overtime. Julia Morrin made 10 saves for Pinelands (0-2). Evelynn Sernotti also made 10 for Donovan Catholic (3-0).

Point Pleasant Borough 6, Lacey Twp. 0: Caroline DeKenipp scored three for Point Pleasant (3-0). Camryn Johnson scored once and added an assist. Kylee Durso and Brianna Boczkus each scored once. Claire Pausz did not make a save in the shutout. For the Lions (0-1), Maeve Meehan made 19 saves.

Toms River South 3, Barnegat 0: Cali Krean scored twice for Toms River South (2-1). Emme Fallat scored once. Brielle Berruti made 12 saves. Toms River South led 1-0 at halftime. Emalie Menegus made 10 saves for Barnegat (1-2).