High school crew season continues Saturday

The Lake Lenape Sprints II, a high school crew regatta, will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Saturday in Mays Landing.
No spectators will be allowed, due to COVID-19 protocols.
The girls and boys teams of Holy Spirit, Egg Harbor Township, Mainland Regional, Absegami, Ocean City and Oakcrest will compete, along with the St. Augustine Prep boys team and the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls team.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
032821_spt_rowing
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.