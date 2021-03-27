High school crew season continues on Saturday

Support Local Journalism
The Lake Lenape Sprints II, a high school crew regatta, will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Saturday in Mays Landing.
No spectators will be allowed, due to COVID-19 protocols.
The girls and boys teams of Holy Spirit, Egg Harbor Township, Mainland Regional, Absegami, Ocean City and Oakcrest will compete, along with the St. Augustine Prep boys team and the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls team.
Guy Gargan
Guy Gargan
Staff Writer
I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.
