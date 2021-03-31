High school crew events will return to Philadelphia's Schuylkill River this spring

• Masks required on land at all times

• No spectating tents or spectators

• No food or drink vending on site

• Additional safety measures will be in place

“Eliminating spectator access is, unfortunately, a necessary step to make as much socially distanced space for as many athletes as possible,” said Stotesbury's Racing Director Erika McCormick in a news release.

But Welsh said all that doesn't matter too much to his rowers who are thrilled that the announcement "kind of brings it back to normal."

"When they are on the water, the kids forget about all that stuff (spectators) anyway," he said. "It's just a matter of going out there, racing, putting your best food forward and having a good time doing it."

Welsh said Holy Spirit plans to enter boats in all of the Philadelphia regattas, beginning with the Flick-Horvat Series races. The number of local crews that will compete is not yet known.

"They missed their whole season last year. They got the rug pulled out from under them," he said. "These seniors haven't raced since their sophomore year. They are just happy to be out there and doing their thing."