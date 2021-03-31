High school crew events will return to Philadelphia's Schuylkill River this spring

Holy Spirit High School girls crew coach Joe Welsh pulled up to practice Wednesday afternoon and saw a lot of smiling faces.
His team will have the opportunity to compete on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia for the first time since 2019.
The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia, the governing body for Boathouse Row and amateur sport on the Schuylkill River, joined the Dad Vail Regatta Organizing Committee and Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association to announce Wednesday that the City of Philadelphia has approved the organizations’ applications for spring rowing regattas on the river.
"The kids are very excited about it," Welsh said. "Going back to the fall, they were asking me if there was even going to be a season this year, and I reassured them that there would be."
The Philadelphia City Championships will take place May 1-2, and the Stotesbury Cup Regatta will take place May 14-15. There will also be three high school regattas scheduled on consecutive Sundays April 11, 18 and 25 as part of the Flick-Horvat Series.
The collegiate Dad Vail Regatta will also take place May 7-8. All of those races were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 events will look and feel different. COVID-19 safety measures in place will include:
• Masks required on land at all times
• No spectating tents or spectators
• No food or drink vending on site
• Additional safety measures will be in place
“Eliminating spectator access is, unfortunately, a necessary step to make as much socially distanced space for as many athletes as possible,” said Stotesbury's Racing Director Erika McCormick in a news release.
But Welsh said all that doesn't matter too much to his rowers who are thrilled that the announcement "kind of brings it back to normal."
"When they are on the water, the kids forget about all that stuff (spectators) anyway," he said. "It's just a matter of going out there, racing, putting your best food forward and having a good time doing it."
Welsh said Holy Spirit plans to enter boats in all of the Philadelphia regattas, beginning with the Flick-Horvat Series races. The number of local crews that will compete is not yet known.
"They missed their whole season last year. They got the rug pulled out from under them," he said. "These seniors haven't raced since their sophomore year. They are just happy to be out there and doing their thing."
As the world’s largest high school rowing event, McCormick said the Stotesbury Cup Regatta may need to limit the volume of entries pending further clarification from the city and interest from schools that typically compete in the event.
“Ultimately, these events are about student-athletes and their opportunity to compete. While we acknowledge the disappointing change it will be for fans to stay away, the athletes and their coaches have been making adjustments and adapting to big changes on a regular basis for over a year, all in preparation for this moment,” she said.
Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
