High school basketball teams get a long-awaited return to the court

Coaches are thinking about COVID-19 protocols as much as they are inbounds plays and offensive sets.

“For the next six to eight weeks, (the new coronavirus) is always going to be in the back of your mind as to what can we do to help us get through the season for the kids,” Spirit boys coach Jamie Gillespie said. “You’re going to have to balance what you need to do (to prepare for games) with what makes sense. It’s definitely a challenge, but we’re hopeful if everybody does their part we’ll get a whole season in.”

For many players, Monday was the first time they had been back on the court in months. The new coronavirus also canceled the spring and summer AAU basketball seasons.

“We haven’t been able to play a lot of basketball,” Smith said. “We played outside a little bit, and that’s different than playing in a gym. It’s a struggle, but we have to work through it.”

Teams will play 15 regular-season games this season. There will be no state championships or Cape-Atlantic League tournament. Schools want to keep games as local as possible to protect against the virus.

“I want to work on our skill level,” Baruffi said. “We’re going to come and compete, but I think more important than anything, the girls get to play. They get to have some fun, and we’ll do the best we can.”

