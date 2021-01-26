High school basketball season begins with glimmer of hope for fans at games

While no fans were at Tuesday’s games, there is hope for parents of high school winter sports athletes who want to attend their children’s events.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday during his COVID-19 media briefing that if the numbers continue to get better, that might be possible.

Murphy did not give a firm timeframe for when attending high school athletic events would be possible, but at least it’s on the state’s radar.

“We just can’t say when,” Murphy said, adding parents of senior athletes would be priorities.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced in November a return-to-play plan. As part of the plan, there would be no spectators allowed at games because of executive orders by Murphy.

Under those orders, indoor practices and competitions are limited to 10 people, but if the number of people who are necessary for the practice or competition, such as players, coaches and referees, is greater than 10, the practice or competition may proceed. If this exception applies, the number of individuals still may not exceed 25% of the space’s capacity, or 150 people, whichever is less.