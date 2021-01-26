High school basketball season begins with glimmer of hope for fans at games

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Ahmad Brock of the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team stole the ball in the fourth quarter and drove for a dunk Tuesday night.
In a normal season, the play would have produced roars from a packed gym.
But on Tuesday, the only applause Brock heard came from his teammates.
A COVID-19-shortened high school basketball season began Tuesday with no fans in attendance.
“It was kind of awkward,” EHT junior Carlos Lopez said after the Eagles beat Holy Spirit 64-61.
The EHT gym was empty except for players, coaches, managers, some media and school personnel.
The players wore masks during warmups. A public address announcer introduced the players to mostly silence before the game.
The contest began not with the traditional jump ball but with a coin toss to determine who would get possession first.
Player sat socially distanced in the stands and on the bench. Masks muffled the sounds of coaches’ complaints to referees.
Still, the game was intense and filled with plenty of big plays.
“We’re just lucky that we get an opportunity to play,” Lopez said. “There was little atmosphere, so we had to create our own energy.”
While no fans were at Tuesday’s games, there is hope for parents of high school winter sports athletes who want to attend their children’s events.
Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday during his COVID-19 media briefing that if the numbers continue to get better, that might be possible.
Murphy did not give a firm timeframe for when attending high school athletic events would be possible, but at least it’s on the state’s radar.
“We just can’t say when,” Murphy said, adding parents of senior athletes would be priorities.
The Absegami High School girls basketball team is set up for success.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced in November a return-to-play plan. As part of the plan, there would be no spectators allowed at games because of executive orders by Murphy.
Under those orders, indoor practices and competitions are limited to 10 people, but if the number of people who are necessary for the practice or competition, such as players, coaches and referees, is greater than 10, the practice or competition may proceed. If this exception applies, the number of individuals still may not exceed 25% of the space’s capacity, or 150 people, whichever is less.
“If you’re watching and you’ve got a daughter or son who plays an indoor high school sport, the one thing you could do right now is to make sure everybody in your life, your family, your friends, your neighbors, is wearing one of these to help us continue to drive the numbers down,” Murphy said, holding up a mask as he wrapped up his press conference.
