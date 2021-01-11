High School basketball practices start today

Monday is the first day that high school basketball teams can return to practice under the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association's return to play plan.
Basketball, fencing, and bowling practices can begin today! Enjoy the season and don’t forget to always follow the 3 W’s – #WearYourMask #WashYourHands #WatchYourDistance pic.twitter.com/Y00VPYzi4K— NJSIAA (@NJSIAA) January 11, 2021
The boys and girls basketball season is scheduled to start Jan. 26. When the season start there will be no spectators allowed at games.
