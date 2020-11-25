Hermits top Lenape to end their season on a rare high note

Lenape was at the Hermits’ 10-yard line and threatening to possibly force overtime. But the Indians did not have a timeout after the sack and time ran out.

“Lenny, oh that was awesome,” McLeer said about his teammate. “Being a senior and ending it with that, it’s awesome. It’s awesome.”

With about a minute remaining, the Hermits faced a fourth-and-5 near midfield. St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta said his team wanted to go for it and end the game there.

The Hermits did not get the first down. But the defense, particularly Dolson, saved the game and gave the team a season-ending win.

“It’s ultimately my call, but the kids wanted to go for it,” Lancetta said. “We went for it, and (Lenape) stopped us, so kudos to them. We were hanging on then, so I’m glad (Dolson) bailed us out. That sack was huge.”

St. Augustine lost its last two games by a combined total of 12 points. Lancetta said that was because of the offense, which he took responsibility for as a coach.

“But (Wednesday) the offense really came through,” he said. “The defense played well too, but we helped out the offense. I’m just really happy for the kids.”