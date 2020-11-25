Hermits top Lenape to end their season on a rare high note

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Trey McLeer and his St. Augustine Prep football teammates suffered two straight losses.
But the Hermits had an unlikely chance for redemption Wednesday night.
McLeer had a rushing and passing touchdown to lead the Hermits to a 27-20 victory over Lenape in a West Jersey Football League American Division game at LaRosa Field.
St. Augustine, which usually does not have a game the week of Thanksgiving, has not finished the season with a win since beating Cedar Creek on Thanksgiving in 2015. Normally its season concludes following a tough loss against a state Non-Public Group IV opponent.
But this COVID-19-shortened-season gave them and opportunity to end the season on a high note.
“It was a good win,” said McLeer, 17, of Mullica Hill, Gloucester County. “It was a really good statement win. We knew we were better than the last two games (a 12-7 loss to Holy Spirit on Nov. 6 and a 6-0 loss to Williamstown last week).”
St. Augustine (4-3) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. Lenape (5-2) is No. 2.
“So we just came out strong, and we just got it done (Wednesday). We knew coming into this game we want to come away with a win.”
St. Augustine senior linebacker Lenny Dolson sacked Lenape junior quarterback Brady Long with less than 11 seconds in regulation to seal the victory.
Lenape was at the Hermits’ 10-yard line and threatening to possibly force overtime. But the Indians did not have a timeout after the sack and time ran out.
“Lenny, oh that was awesome,” McLeer said about his teammate. “Being a senior and ending it with that, it’s awesome. It’s awesome.”
With about a minute remaining, the Hermits faced a fourth-and-5 near midfield. St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta said his team wanted to go for it and end the game there.
The Hermits did not get the first down. But the defense, particularly Dolson, saved the game and gave the team a season-ending win.
“It’s ultimately my call, but the kids wanted to go for it,” Lancetta said. “We went for it, and (Lenape) stopped us, so kudos to them. We were hanging on then, so I’m glad (Dolson) bailed us out. That sack was huge.”
St. Augustine lost its last two games by a combined total of 12 points. Lancetta said that was because of the offense, which he took responsibility for as a coach.
“But (Wednesday) the offense really came through,” he said. “The defense played well too, but we helped out the offense. I’m just really happy for the kids.”
McLeer made some crucial plays that led to touchdowns.
Late in the second quarter, McLeer had a 40-yard run that set up a Kanye Udoh 4-yard rushing score that tied the game 13-13 at halftime.
In the first quarter, McLeer connected with Denis Jaquez for an 18-yard pass on third-and-19 to set up fourth-and-1, which the Hermits converted and later scored on that drive to put them on the board.
McLeer also made a clutch throw on third-and-17 to Kenneth Selby in the third quarter to get a first down. McLeer later capped that drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Nasir Hill to take a 20-13 lead.
“You have to be clutch,” McLeer said. “Those plays were huge.”
McLeer finished with 93 rushing yards and 48 passing.
“Listen, (McLeer) is a tough kid,” Lancetta said. “He’s a wrestler, he plays defense for us and you can see what he does at quarterback. He can run, he can throw and runs the offense really well. His passes were huge. I’m really proud of him.”
St. Augustine was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, including losing its first game of the season. More recently, Nottingham opted out of its WJFL Pod B first-round playoff game with the Hermits due to safety concerns.
Franklin Simms had 69 rushing yards for the Hermits. Udoh had 53 with two touchdowns. Hill ran for 35 yards. Jaquez also blocked an extra-point attempt following Lenape’s second touchdown.
Lancetta said it was great to end this challenging season with a win.
“Personally speaking, I feel really, really good because I was struggling,” Lancetta said. “It has been really tough.
“Amongst other things, it was a really tough year. For everybody. Not just us. But in the end, the fact that we were able to play seven games, I guess we are fortunate.”
Lenape;13 0 0 7— 20
St. Augustine;6 7 0 14— 27
FIRST QUARTER
L— Davis 49 pass from Long (Shank kick)
SA— McLeer 1 run (kick failed)
L— Coleman 66 pass from Bruce (kick blocked)
SECOND QUARTER
SA— Udoh 4 run (Bispo kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
SA— Hill 8 pass from McLeer (Bispo kick)
SA— Udoh 7 run (Bispo kick)
L— Bruce 6 pass from Long (Shank kick)
RECORDS— St. Augustine 4-3; Lenape 5-2
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (31)
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (33)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (4)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (16)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (15)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (32)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (25)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (1)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (24)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (8)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (28)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (3)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (13)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (27)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (36)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (14)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (34)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (12)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (11)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (7)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (6)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (17)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (5)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (2)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (30)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (19)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (18)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (35)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (20)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (9)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (23)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (26)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (29)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (21)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (22)
St. Augustine vs. Lenape football (10)
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.