Hermits start fast, beat EHT 113-57 in first meet of season

EHT beat the Prep 104.5-65.5 last year and went on to win the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title. Both teams have at least temporarily moved to the National Conference under a pandemic-related realignment, but it hardly matters because there will be no conference championships this year.

The teams will meet again March 10 at St. Augustine.

Washart won the 400 freestyle by more than 18 seconds in 4:10.14. He also led off the winning 200 medley relay with a backstroke leg. The others were Jennings, Ethan Kern and Dave DiLeonardo.

“We have a lot back this year and a lot of ... freshmen,” said Washart, a 17-year-old senior from Wenonah, Gloucester County. “EHT is a really good team, and they beat us last year, so we used that as motivation. We wanted to come out strong with a win. I’ve been training since last June (with the South Jersey Aquatic Club in Voorhees). I didn’t get too far out of shape. Our relays did really well. We definitely have lot more depth than last year.”

Jennings, a sophomore, beat Washart by a touch in the 200 individual medley in 2:13.95. DiLeonardo edged freshman teammate Dante Buonadonna by 0.31 seconds to take the 50 freestyle. Prep sophomore Hayden Clay rallied from behind to win the 100 backstroke in 1:01.87. Buonadonna returned to win the 100 breaststroke.