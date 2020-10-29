Hermits fired up for a chance to make a statement at Williamstown

These two schools have met the past four seasons, with St. Augustine winning three of the games. There is a rivalry between the two. Several Hermits players grew up in the Williamstown area.

“Since I’ve been here, (the rivalry) has grown,” Hill said. “It’s not an evil rivalry. It’s a friendly rivalry. It’s two good teams going at it.”

This year both rosters feature plenty of talented players.

Williamstown has allowed just six points in its three on-the-field wins this season. One of its victories was a forfeit over Willingboro.

Williamstown wide receiver and defensive back Keon Sabb has NCAA Division-I scholarship offers from numerous schools, including Clemson, Florida and Georgia. The Braves are experienced at the skill positions with quarterback Doug Brown and running back Turner Inge.

“We have to be energetic and fly around every single play,” Udoh said. “Williamstown plays with a lot of momentum. If we can answer that, I feel like we can (win). They’re very well-coached. They all move as one. They’re all on the same page.”

Udoh leads the St. Augustine ground game with 374 rushing yards. Hill has caught two touchdown passes and intercepted two passes.