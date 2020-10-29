Hermits fired up for a chance to make a statement at Williamstown

The St. Augustine Prep football team will play for redemption Friday night.
Williamstown will play to avenge its only defeat of 2019.
These two teams will meet at 7 p.m. in Williamstown in one of the season’s most anticipated matchups. St. Augustine (2-1) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Williamstown (4-0), the 2018 and 2019 South Jersey Group V champions, is No. 2.
“We’re fired up,” St. Augustine junior wide receiver and defensive back Nasir Hill said. “This is a statement (game) for us.”
St. Augustine began the season ranked No. 1 in The Elite 11, but the Hermits lost their season opener to Millville 22-21. A win Friday would reestablish the Hermits as one of the state’s top teams.
“We’re all locked in,” Hermits junior running back Kanye Udoh said. “We feel like we have to redeem ourselves after the Millville game. That game was a huge letdown for us, but we were able to pick ourselves back up. It taught us that we can’t underestimate any team.”
Williamstown finished 12-1 in 2019 with its only loss a 21-7 defeat to St. Augustine last November.
“That will be huge,” Udoh said of Williamstown’s motivation. “They’re trying to clean up their loss from last year.”
These two schools have met the past four seasons, with St. Augustine winning three of the games. There is a rivalry between the two. Several Hermits players grew up in the Williamstown area.
“Since I’ve been here, (the rivalry) has grown,” Hill said. “It’s not an evil rivalry. It’s a friendly rivalry. It’s two good teams going at it.”
This year both rosters feature plenty of talented players.
Williamstown has allowed just six points in its three on-the-field wins this season. One of its victories was a forfeit over Willingboro.
Williamstown wide receiver and defensive back Keon Sabb has NCAA Division-I scholarship offers from numerous schools, including Clemson, Florida and Georgia. The Braves are experienced at the skill positions with quarterback Doug Brown and running back Turner Inge.
“We have to be energetic and fly around every single play,” Udoh said. “Williamstown plays with a lot of momentum. If we can answer that, I feel like we can (win). They’re very well-coached. They all move as one. They’re all on the same page.”
Udoh leads the St. Augustine ground game with 374 rushing yards. Hill has caught two touchdown passes and intercepted two passes.
St. Augustine doesn’t throw often but when it does, it often results in a big play. Junior quarterback Trey McLeer averages 20.5 yards on his eight completions. Senior linebacker Angelo Vokolos sparks the defense with 21 tackles.
St. Augustine will have to overcome the loss of senior standout offensive lineman Jake Ketschek. The 6-foot-4, 318-pound Vanderbilt University recruit is out for the season with a knee injury. St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta told the Hermits about Ketschek’s injury at Wednesday’s practice.
“It’s pretty sad,” Hill said. “He’s one of the leaders on the team. We’re going to play for him this week. Coach Pete is always talking about overcoming adversity. This is adversity. We’re moving guys around, putting them in the right spot to step up and make big plays for us.”
