Hawkins, Eagle each score twice as Wildcats win

Jamilyn Hawkins and Karianna Eagle both scored two goals to lead the Pinelands Regional High School field hockey team to a 5-1 over host Donovan Catholic on Saturday.

Kamryn Borden added a goal and an assist, and Layla Frost and Hayley Dougherty each had an assist. Mickinzie Horay recorded four saves as the Wildcats improved to 8-1-1.

Ava Grenham scored for Donovan Catholic (3-5), and Caitriona Kinnevy and Evelynn Sernotti combined for nine saves.

Shore Regional 3,

No. 8 Ocean City 1

Carly Cole scored three goals, one each in the first three quarters, to lead host Shore (9-0), the 2019 state Group I champion. Libby Doehner and Maggie McCrae each had assists. Abby Kopec made 10 saves for the Blue Devils.

For Ocean City (6-2), ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, Sophia Ruh scored in the second quarter, and Nora Bridgeford made nine stops.

Boys soccer

From Friday

Atlantic City 10,

Holy Spirit 1