Hawkins, Eagle each score twice as Wildcats win

Jamilyn Hawkins and Karianna Eagle both scored two goals to lead the Pinelands Regional High School field hockey team to a 5-1 over host Donovan Catholic on Saturday.
Kamryn Borden added a goal and an assist, and Layla Frost and Hayley Dougherty each had an assist. Mickinzie Horay recorded four saves as the Wildcats improved to 8-1-1.
Ava Grenham scored for Donovan Catholic (3-5), and Caitriona Kinnevy and Evelynn Sernotti combined for nine saves.
Shore Regional 3,
No. 8 Ocean City 1
Carly Cole scored three goals, one each in the first three quarters, to lead host Shore (9-0), the 2019 state Group I champion. Libby Doehner and Maggie McCrae each had assists. Abby Kopec made 10 saves for the Blue Devils.
For Ocean City (6-2), ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, Sophia Ruh scored in the second quarter, and Nora Bridgeford made nine stops.
Boys soccer
From Friday
Atlantic City 10,
Holy Spirit 1
Mohamed Camara scored three goals and Fabian Valdiviezo had two goals and two assists for the host Vikings (1-4), who earned their first win of the season.
Andrew Fricke, Kervening Thelistin, Manuel Moreno, Anner Castro-Hernandez and Christopher Salinas Torres each had a goal. Mario Maldonado-Carrasco added two assists, and Maahir Habib had one. Sergio Agnon made eight saves for the win.
For Holy Spirit (0-5-1), Michael Gansert scored, and Garrett Sampson and Aiden Saul each made eight saves.
Girls cross country
From Friday
Mainland Regional 26,
Ocean City 29
At Mainland
1. Lily Malone M 19:53; 2. Claudia Booth M 19:56; 3. Alexa Palmeri OC 20:07; 4. Erin Hanlon OC 20:30; 5. Frankie Ritzel OC 20:37; 6. Gillian Lovett M 20:39; 7. Marissa Vallese OC 21:02; 8. Chloe Malone M 21:05; 9. Savannah Hodgens M 21:06; 10. Vanessa Kavlaynis OC 21:07.
Records—Mainland 4-0, O.C. 0-1.
