Hannah Urbaczewski's OT goal lifts Middle Township to sectional title

“I played with all the seniors since sixth grade, so this was definitely our ultimate goal the whole season, coming to the championship and bringing it home for (Middle) coach (Janina Perna) and our whole team.”

Middle won the South Jersey Group I championship in 2016, the season before the current seniors were freshmen. The Panthers lost in the sectional finals in 2017 and 2019 and in the semifinals in 2018.

The seniors wanted to taste a championship before graduating.

“It feels, obviously, amazing just to be able to do this and with this group,” said senior standout midfielder Kate Herlihy, who finished her career with 102 goals and 28 assists. “We’ve gotten here so many other years, and it just feels good to finally finish. It feels so complete.”

After the game, Perna teared up talking to her players and the parents who came over to celebrate, calling this her proudest moment in her time at the school.

“It feels great, especially for these seniors who have come so close two other times in their career,” Perna said. “It was never because they weren’t good enough. It was because things didn’t work our way in those finals.