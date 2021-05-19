Hammonton's Noah Petracci ties for 10th at golf TOC

Hammonton High School golfer Noah Petracci finished tied for 10th with a 2-under-par 70 and led South Jersey scorers Wednesday at the NJSIAA Boys Golf Tournament of Champions.
Petracci, a senior, was one of 127 leading high school golfers who competed at the boys tournament at Hawk Pointe Golf Club in Washington, Warren County. Northern New Jersey players dominated.
“I hit really well,” said Petracci, an 18-year-old Atco resident who will play golf for Division II Thomas Jefferson University next year. “I had good putts and drives, but a couple of the wedges got away from me. It’s the best I’ve done in an 18-hole tournament this year. I had some birdies and a few bogeys to even it out. I hit the ball solid, and I’m happy about that.”
Colin Summers of Westfield won the individual title with a 9-under 63. Hunter Po of Bridgewater and Cole Eckert of Chatham tied for second at 66 apiece. Three golfers shot 68, three others shot 69, and Petracci tied with Shane Quinn of Morristown at 70.
St. Augustine Prep’s Brendan Meagher finished tied for 15th with three others with a 72.
“I knew there were a couple guys shooting really well, and I wasn’t really surprised that there were guys around 63 or 64 who were going to win,” Petracci said. “But I was happy to play well.”
Petracci was the individual winner of the Carl Arena/Al Rifken Memorial Golf Tournament at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club in Galloway Township on May 6. The Hammonton senior tied for third with a 75 in the South/Central Group III Tournament on May 10 at River Winds Golf Club in Deptford Township.
“Noah played great today,” said Hammonton golf coach Matias Spahn. “He wasn’t happy with his outcome at sectionals, even he qualified for the TOC. He was looking to make up for that today, and he did and he’s really excited about that.
“The North Jersey kids know the course, and the South Jersey kids don’t. But Noah played the course, I think sometime last week, and that gave him an advantage.”
Holy Spirit’s James Dalzell and Mainland Regional’s Riley Mostecki tied for 45th place at 76 apiece. Xander Matik of Mainland tied for 63rd place with an 80. Mainland’s Luca Bongiovanni and Evan Goldberg tied for 91st place at 84 apiece. Lacey Township’s Mathew Dolan tied for 99th place with an 85. Middle Township’s Jake Riggs tied for 108th with an 87.
Mainland’s foursome gave the Mustangs 12th in the team competition with a 324. Mainland was first among South Jersey schools. Westfield won the team title with a score of 284. Chatham took second at 291, and Christian Brothers Academy was third at 293.
“It was a 2½-hour drive, and none of us had ever seen the course before,” Mainland coach Andre Clements said. “The course was challenging. We relied on preparation, course management and playing smart ball. We tried to put it together and compete as best as possible.”
