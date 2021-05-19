Hammonton's Noah Petracci ties for 10th at golf TOC

Petracci was the individual winner of the Carl Arena/Al Rifken Memorial Golf Tournament at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club in Galloway Township on May 6. The Hammonton senior tied for third with a 75 in the South/Central Group III Tournament on May 10 at River Winds Golf Club in Deptford Township.

“Noah played great today,” said Hammonton golf coach Matias Spahn. “He wasn’t happy with his outcome at sectionals, even he qualified for the TOC. He was looking to make up for that today, and he did and he’s really excited about that.

“The North Jersey kids know the course, and the South Jersey kids don’t. But Noah played the course, I think sometime last week, and that gave him an advantage.”

Holy Spirit’s James Dalzell and Mainland Regional’s Riley Mostecki tied for 45th place at 76 apiece. Xander Matik of Mainland tied for 63rd place with an 80. Mainland’s Luca Bongiovanni and Evan Goldberg tied for 91st place at 84 apiece. Lacey Township’s Mathew Dolan tied for 99th place with an 85. Middle Township’s Jake Riggs tied for 108th with an 87.

Mainland’s foursome gave the Mustangs 12th in the team competition with a 324. Mainland was first among South Jersey schools. Westfield won the team title with a score of 284. Chatham took second at 291, and Christian Brothers Academy was third at 293.

“It was a 2½-hour drive, and none of us had ever seen the course before,” Mainland coach Andre Clements said. “The course was challenging. We relied on preparation, course management and playing smart ball. We tried to put it together and compete as best as possible.”

