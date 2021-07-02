Hammonton's Noah Petracci is The Press Golfer of the Year

"He definitely had a leadership role helping out the younger players. We were coming back from our match with Atlantic City and he was sitting with a younger guy on the team talking with the boy about golf. It's a great role to take the younger kids under your wing, because they'll be the leaders later on."

Petracci said he started to take golf seriously at the age of 13 or 14. Heading to Jefferson, he said he'll play every day in order to get better.

"I think my driving accuracy is the strongest part of my game," he said. "I have one hole-in-one. I was just playing with some friends."

Team of the Year

Mainland Regional went 18-0 and won the CAL National Conference title. The Mustangs excelled in big matches to become The Press Team of the Year.

Mainland's Riley Mostecki won the CAL boys individual championship. The Mustangs won the team championship at the South/Central Group III Tournament. Mainland scored 323 to beat Shawnee by nine strokes. The Mustangs placed 12th in the state at the TOC with a 324 which led South Jersey teams.