Hammonton's ground game shows up in win over Shawnee

The Hammonton High School football scored four rushing touchdowns en route to a 30-21 win over Shawnee on Wednesday night to end the season.

Keyshun scored on runs from 7 and 1 yards out in the Blue Devils' win. Kyle Vandever scored on a 3-yard run in the first, and Brock Weissman capped the scoring in the third on his 26-yard score.

Hammonton led 7-0 after Vandever's TD run and never trailed in the contest.

Shawnee tied the game at 7-7 and 14-14 on TD passes by Matt Welsey, a 34-yard connection with Avery Cohen in the first and a 17-yard toss to Ian Ver Steeg in the second. But Hammonton answered on Clayton's two rushing TDs.

Welsey also threw a 93-yard TD pass to Cohen in the third.

Drew Fields hit a 30-yard field goal for the Blue Devils in the third. Dominic LaSassa had an interception in the fourth.

Hammonton finishes the season at 4-3. Shawnee dropped to 1-6 to end the year.

Shawnee; 7 7 7 0—21

Hammonton; 14 6 10 0—30

FIRST QUARTER

H—Vandever 3 run (kick)