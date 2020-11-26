 Skip to main content
Hammonton's ground game shows up in win over Shawnee
Hammonton's ground game shows up in win over Shawnee

hslivefootball.jpg

The Hammonton High School football scored four rushing touchdowns en route to a 30-21 win over Shawnee on Wednesday night to end the season.

Keyshun scored on runs from 7 and 1 yards out in the Blue Devils' win. Kyle Vandever scored on a 3-yard run in the first, and Brock Weissman capped the scoring in the third on his 26-yard score.

Hammonton led 7-0 after Vandever's TD run and never trailed in the contest.

Shawnee tied the game at 7-7 and 14-14 on TD passes by Matt Welsey, a 34-yard connection with Avery Cohen in the first and a 17-yard toss to Ian Ver Steeg in the second. But Hammonton answered on Clayton's two rushing TDs.

Welsey also threw a 93-yard TD pass to Cohen in the third.

Drew Fields hit a 30-yard field goal for the Blue Devils in the third. Dominic LaSassa had an interception in the fourth.

Hammonton finishes the season at 4-3. Shawnee dropped to 1-6 to end the year.

Shawnee; 7 7 7 0—21

Hammonton; 14 6 10 0—30

FIRST QUARTER

H—Vandever 3 run (kick)

S—Cohen 34 pass from Welsey (kick)

H—Clayton 7 run (kick)

SECOND QUARTER

S— Ver Steeg 17 pass from Welsey (kick)

H—Clayton 1 run (kick)

THIRD QUARTER

H—FG Fields 30

S—Cohen 93 pass from Welsey, Matt (kick)

H—Weissman 26 run (kick)

Contact: 609-272-7184

​JRusso@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Russo

Sports Reporter

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013

