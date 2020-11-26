Hammonton's ground game shows up in win over Shawnee

The Hammonton High School football scored four rushing touchdowns en route to a 30-21 win over Shawnee on Wednesday night to end the season.
Keyshun scored on runs from 7 and 1 yards out in the Blue Devils' win. Kyle Vandever scored on a 3-yard run in the first, and Brock Weissman capped the scoring in the third on his 26-yard score.
Hammonton led 7-0 after Vandever's TD run and never trailed in the contest.
Shawnee tied the game at 7-7 and 14-14 on TD passes by Matt Welsey, a 34-yard connection with Avery Cohen in the first and a 17-yard toss to Ian Ver Steeg in the second. But Hammonton answered on Clayton's two rushing TDs.
Welsey also threw a 93-yard TD pass to Cohen in the third.
Drew Fields hit a 30-yard field goal for the Blue Devils in the third. Dominic LaSassa had an interception in the fourth.
Hammonton finishes the season at 4-3. Shawnee dropped to 1-6 to end the year.
Shawnee; 7 7 7 0—21
Hammonton; 14 6 10 0—30
FIRST QUARTER
H—Vandever 3 run (kick)
S—Cohen 34 pass from Welsey (kick)
H—Clayton 7 run (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
S— Ver Steeg 17 pass from Welsey (kick)
H—Clayton 1 run (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
H—FG Fields 30
S—Cohen 93 pass from Welsey, Matt (kick)
H—Weissman 26 run (kick)
