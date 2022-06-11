Hammonton's Austin Hudak wins state title in javelin

PENNSAUKEN — Austin Hudak added to his sensational track and field season Saturday when he released the javelin on his first attempt and became a state champion.

"It got off my hand nice and just kept flying," Hudak said.

The Hammonton High School senior won the event the state Group III meet at Pennsauken High School. His throw was 194 feet, about 18 feet farther than the second-place throw. Previously this spring, Hudak won the javelin at the Atlantic County Championships, the Woodbury Relays and at the South Jersey Group III meet.

Athletes from Group I also competed here on the final day of the two-day state meet.

"It feels amazing," Hudak said. "It was a great feeling. Coming in, I just wanted to work on my steps and get a good release. I wanted to get the angle right so it could fly the best it could. Yeah, I was fired up (Saturday). I was ready to go. I knew I would succeed, and I did it."

The top six finishers in each group in each event earned a medal. The top two automatically qualified for the Meet of Champions to be held next Saturday at Franklin High School. Those who placed third to eighth in each group in each event had the opportunity to earn wild-card berths to the MOC. Wild cards were based on times and distances.

On Friday, Wildwood standout freshman Macie McCracken and Mainland senior Eva Morrison finished second in their events to automatically qualify for the MOC. McCracken placed second in the girls Group I 3,200 run (11:31.25), Morrison in the girls Group III pole vault (10-06.00).

Hudak is excited about the MOC. The next day, he will compete in the 2022 New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

"It was a great day," said Hudak, who thanked his coaches and family. "I'm excited. I'm going to try to win it all."

Peretti earns automatic bid to MOC

On Saturday, Hammonton’s Emma Peretti placed second in the girls Group III discus (121-6) to qualify for the MOC. She also placed fourth in the shot put (36-11.75) Friday. Her throw was longer than the first-place toss in Group I, so she qualified for the MOC.

"It has been a really exciting weekend," said Peretti, who made the MOC in the discus last spring but not the shot put. "(Saturday), I was really looking for first (in the discus). I was kind of going through a rut, but my coach sees a lot of improvement in what I'm doing for (discus). So I am really excited for next week to hopefully do really well at the Meet of Champs."

Last season, Peretti placed 16th at the MOC. The 17-year-old junior is looking for top five next week. That could happen because she was 11th at the state meet last spring and moved up to second-place Saturday. Peretti also improved in the shot put from last year, when she finished 18th.

"It's a lot of improvement," Peretti said. "I just wanted to focus on my technique. That's what I have been working on this week. A lot of different things we have been working on. I just had to put it all together."

More Blue Devils head to MOC

Connor Wright did not want to foul on any of his attempts Saturday.

The Hammonton senior placed third in the boys Group III long jump. Wright's leap was 21-10.25. Last spring, Wright placed eighth in the long jump at the state track and field meet. He also placed sixth Friday in the triple jump (44-06.25), a farther leap than the second-place finish in Group I.

The senior will compete in both events at the MOC.

"It feels great," Wright said. "Just wanted to get out here and give it my all. I have been struggling the last couple of meets with fouls, but I finally came around and got my consistency back. Time to improve next weekend. I wish everyone there the best, too. It feels great. Just bring the same intensity I brought (Saturday) and hopefully improve and get a bigger mark."

Mainland's Dirkes qualifies in three events for MOC

Mainland's Camryn Dirkes placed second in the javelin (125-01) and third in the long jump (17-03.50) in Group III on Friday. Her distance in the javelin automatically sent her to Somerset next week, and she earned a wild card in the long jump.

On Saturday, Dirkes competed in the triple jump and placed seventh (35-6.75). However, her jump earned her a wild card, so she advanced to the MOC in all three. Dirkes wasn't expecting to do well in the long jump, but recently the senior three-sport standout has been excelling at the event.

"It's super cool," Dirkes said about qualifying for two events at the MOC. "It's very full circle. Almost like basketball season (when she led Mainland to the state finals). But I'm super proud of our girls. There are so many more girls this year."

Normally at the state meet, Mainland would take a smaller bus, Dirkes said. But the Mustangs took a much bigger bus Saturday because eight girls and five boys qualified for the state meet.

The Mainland girls have been having a great year, having won the Atlantic County Championships and the Cape-Atlantic League American Division and placing third in the South Jersey Group III meet. The Mustangs also captured the Division III title at the George Rowland Relays.

Mainland finished ninth among 40 teams Saturday with 23 points. Kalla Tocci-Rogers also earned a wild card in the girls high jump.

"It's a big turnout for us," Dirkes said. "It's super impressive because there are a few underclassmen here. It's good experience. It's a lot of fun, especially going into my last at the Meet of Champs."

Styer makes MOC in two events

Ocean City's Elaina Styer placed eighth in the girls Group III triple jump but qualified as a wild card to advance to the MOC. She also earned a wild card with her fifth-place finish in the high jump (5-0). Styer made the indoor MOC in the winter and qualified last spring for the event.

"It feels really nice," said Styer, who wanted to qualify in the long jump but "I didn't perform as well as I should have (Friday). But two out of three is not bad, so I'm not complaining."

"All I can do is my best (next weekend)," added the junior. "I know what I have to do. I just have to do it."

Other results

Also earning wild-card berths Friday were Ocean City’s Owen Ritti, who placed fifth in the Group III 800 run (1:57.72) and Mainland’s Linden Wineland, who finished fifth in the boys Group III 3,200 run (9.29.80). His time was faster than anyone in Group I. He also placed sixth Saturday in the 1,600 run (4:24.19) and made the top six wild cards.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com

