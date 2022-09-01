Hammonton's Anthony Mazziotto among many pro riders in MotoAmerica SuperBikes race next week

Anthony Mazziotto will be one of the professional motorcycle riders competing Sept. 9 to 11 in the MotoAmerica SuperBikes at New Jersey at the New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville.

Mazziotto is a Hammonton resident and a former barber in the Malaga section of Franklin Township, Gloucester County. He competes in the Twin's Cup class, one of the seven classes in the event.

This is the 10th stop on the MotoAmerica SuperBikes tour and the last before the championship Sept. 23 to 25 at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama. The other six classes in the event are Medallia Superbike, Supersport, STG Junior Cup, Yuasa Stock 1000, Mission King of the Baggers and Royal Enfield Women’s Build Train Race.

After nine races, Mazziotto is in second place in his class with 172 points. Blake Davis is in first with 173 points. Both have two first-place finishes in races this season. Davis finished second twice, while Mazziotto was second once. The Hammonton High School graduate was third In two races.

This could be a huge race for both of them.

Some other names to watch are Kayla Yaakov and Brandon Paasch. Yaakov is a 15-year-old who made history earlier this summer as the first female rider in MotoAmerica's history to win a race. She also won another race in the series. Paasch, of Freehold Township, Monmouth County, is one of the leaders in the Stock 1000 class.

Tickets are available and can be purchased on motoamerica.com. Three-day general admission is $80. Friday-only admission is $25 and Saturday- and Sunday-only admission are $60.

There are also VIP tickets and other packages available.

Carnival games, kid zones, stunt shows, bike shows, camping spots for the three days and more will also be available. After the final race, fans 16 and older have the opportunity to put their bikes on the track for the Boss Audio Systems Fan Lap.