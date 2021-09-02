 Skip to main content
Hammonton wins opener, beats Cedar Creek 4-1
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Hammonton wins opener, beats Cedar Creek 4-1

The Hammonton High School girls tennis team Cedar Creek 4-1 in the season opener for both Cape-Atlantic League schools Thursday.

For the Blue Devils, Krista Tzaferos beat Julia Flynn 6-3, 7-5 in the second singles, and Ava Rodio beat Rebecca Einwechter 6-0, 6-0 in the third singles.

Hammonton won both doubles matchups. Olivia Falciani and Grace DeRosa beat Angellia Wyld and Phoebe Kershenblatt 6-1, 6-1. Natalie Sole and Arianna Palamore beat Clarabella Couch and Rylee Hilliard 6-0, 6-1.

Cedar Creek's Jenna Crawford won the top singles match, beating Emily Walters 6-0, 6-0.

From Wednesday

Lower Cape May Reg. 5, Atlantic City 0

The Caper Tigers opened the season beating the Vikings in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision match. 

Lower's Sam Mancuso defeated Mayla Burns, 6-1, 6-2, in first singles. In second singles, Vika Simonsen won 6-1, 6-1 over Hannah Frebowitz. Delaney Brown defeated Cecelia Marota, 6-2, 6-2, in third singles.

The Caper Tigers' Marley Kronemeyer and Ina Nikolova defeated Rosie Miltenberger and Maria Delapena, 6-3, 6-2, in first doubles. In second doubles, Maddie Gilbert and Jayci Shivers defeated Lauren Fox and Mia Marota 6-4, 6-0.

