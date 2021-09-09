Hammonton volleyball wins first match of season

Cara Rivera finished with a team-leading 14 service points to go with six aces to lead the Hammonton High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over St. Joseph Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision match Wednesday.
Set scores were 25-6, 25-15.
Tiffany Paretti finished with 10 service points, six aces, two assists and two kills for the Blue Devils (1-0). Yasvi Patel added five service points and two aces. Gina McBrearty had four service points and three aces.
The Wildcats fell to 0-1.
Point Pleasant Beach 2, Lacey Twp. 1: The Lions (0-1) lost 25-16, 27-25, 25-21. Mackenzie Horahan led with 16 assists to go with four service points and two kills. Riley Mahan finished with 14 service points, three kills and three ace. Emily Hauptvogel led the team with 13 kills and added dour digs. Hope DeWitt had nine service points, six kills, three digs and three assists.
Cedar Creek 2, Pleasantville 0: The Pirates (1-0) won with set scores of 25-16 and 25-20. Lily Mathis led with 12 digs, and Sarah Goodrich had a team-high 11 service points to go with five assists and three digs. Kileen McNeill had four kills, and Serena Patel had four assists. Janay Trice finished with seven service points for the Greyhounds (0-1). Jayla Trice added six service points. Ashley Barahona finished with three blocks.
Our Lady of Mercy 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: The Villagers won with set scores of 25-5 and 25-12. Lower's (0-1) Audra Sockriter had two kills and three service points, Alyssa Ferrante had two digs, and Emily Van Arsdalen had two assists. OLMA improved to 1-0. No other information was available.
Oakcrest 2, ACIT 1: The Falcons (1-0) won 25-23, 24-26, 25-18. No additional information was available.
Boys soccer
Alex Bautista scored the game-winning goal to lead Wildwood to a 2-1 win over Pitman in a Tri-County Conference game. With about 25 minutes remaining in the second half, Javier DeLao found Bautista, who beat his defender and scored from 15 yards out to give the Warriors (1-0) the lead.
Cole Sharpnack put Pitman up 1-0 in the first half, and Wildwood's Burke Fitzsimons tied the game. Kelan Miller assisted on Fitzsimons' goal. Alessandro Sanzone made 15 saves.
Aidan James made eight saves for Pitman (0-2).
Egg Harbor Township 4, Vineland 2: The Eagles led 2-1 at the half. Jackson Griffith scored the first three goals for the Eagles, and Ryan Evenson added the fourth. Nick Martin and Brett Barnes combined for five saves. Vineland's Jimmy Cano and David Fanucci each scored. Rohit Dutta made eight saves.
Girls soccer
Jackson Liberty 5, Barnegat 0: Kristina Gunusen finished with three assists and a goal for Jackson (1-0). Seanna Boan scored twice. Camryn Wiese made seven saves for the winners. Barnegat (1-1) trailed 2-0 at halftime. No further information was available.
Highland Reg. 4, Cumberland Reg. 1: The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. For Cumberland (0-1), Julia DiFilippantonio scored off an assist from Alee Lorito. Gianna Capelli made 18 saves. Highland starts its season 1-0.
Pitman 5, Wildwood 1: Kaydence Oakley scored in the second half for the Warriors (0-1). Ashley Nagle assisted. Sinaia Stroman-Hills made 17 saves. For Pitman (1-1), Catriona Galvin scored twice. Mikayla Mitchell finished with three assists.
Field hockey
Ocean City 10, Vineland 0: The Red Raiders (1-0) scored seven goals in the first quarter. Carly Hanin scored three, and Julia Neff added two goals and two assists. Trivia Nicoletti scored twice. Racheli Levy-Smith had a goal and three assists, Nicole Carey scored and added two assists, and Sam Seligsohn scored. Taryn Dolka made two saves.
Vineland's Morgan Harrell-Alvarez made 19 saves.
Lower Cape May Reg. 2, Middle Township 1: Madison Schiffbauer and Maggie Boyle each scored for Lower (1-0). Jada Nagle scored the Panthers (0-1), and Sophia Braun had the assist. Middle's Grace Thompson made five saves.
Lacey Township 7, Donovan Catholic 0: Isabelle Merola scored twice and added two assists, and Delaney Dittenhofer scored two for the Lions (1-0). Layla Baran and Autumn Mangan each had a goal and an assist, and Ciera Robertson scored. Maeve Meehan made one save.
Barnegat 6, Pinelands Reg. 1: Alyson Sojak scored three goals to go with one assist for the Bengals (1-0). Camryn White scored twice. Ava Kennedy scored once and had an assist. Julianna Cannizzaro finished with an assist. Madison Kubicz made 12 saves.
Atlantic City 9, Bridgeton 2: Alex Siganos and Maggie Eidt each scored twice and added an assist for the Vikings (1-0). Grace Gaskill scored twice. Grace Discher scored once and had an assist. Alexandra Dounoulis and Letty Mendoza each scored once. Mia D'Arco made one save.
Ny'Azshaa Jones and Dej'Mera Mosley scored for the Bulldogs (0-1).
Girls cross country
Mainland Reg., Hammonton, Millville, Bridgeton meet
1—Lily Malone MR 20:27; 2—Sofia Day MR 20:31; 3—Claudia Booth MR 20:49; 4—Gillian Lovett MR 21:24; 5—Chloe Malone MR 22:08; 6—Natalie Clauhs H 22:59; 7—Ava McDole MR 23:30; 8—Sydney Luff MR 23:31; 9—Julianna Ruhf H 23:44; 10—Hailey Mauger H 24:17.
Note—Mainland (3-0) beat Hammonton 15-48, Millville 15-50 and Bridgeton 15-50.
Girls tennis
Pemberton 4, Barnegat 1
Singles—Jeanine Hammerle P d. Kelsea Jecas 6-2, 7-5; Kira Pokluda B d. Cassandra Glapion 0-6, 6-3, 6-2; Anyssa Brannon P d. Maura Glines 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles—Amelia Adams-Sa'maya Middleton P d. Shannon Harrington-Victoria 6-2, 6-2; Camerson Hertell-Chelsea Noll P d. Talia Frase-Catey Ryan 7-5, 6-3.
Records—Barnegat 0-2, Pemberton 2-0.
Our Lady of Mercy 3, Cedar Creek 2
Singles—Jenna Crawford CC d. Jacqueline Carey 6-0, 6-0; Jessica Haddad OLMA d. Julia Flynn 6-2, 6-4; Jenna D'Orio OLMA d. Janavi Vadnerker 6-0, 6-1
Doubles—Rebecca Einwechter-Angelllia Wyld CC d. Hannah Hargrave-Katherin Hargrave 6-4, 7-5; Annalise Visalli-Ava Valecce OLMA d. Phoebe Kershenblatt-Clarabella Couch 6-2, 6-1.
Records—OLMA 1-0, Cedar Creek 0-2.
Mainland Reg. 5, Millville 0
Singles—Khushi Thakkar d. Emily Bishop 6-2, 6-2; Hannah Carson d. Arielis Martinez 6-2, 6-1; Christina Htay d. Cheyanna Snyder 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Maddie Dennis-Samantha Goldberg d. LaTonya Johnson-Kassidy McLoone 6-1, 6-0; Anna Geubtner-Elizabeth Ong d. Chloe Martinez-Sarah Armington 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Mainland 2-0.
Vineland 3, Hammonton 2
Singles—Gianina Speranza V. Emily Walters 6-4, 6-2; Luciana Day V d. Krista Tzaferos 6-1, 6-2; Ava Rodio H d. Urvi Patel 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles—Olivia Griggs-Gabriella Vega V d. Olivia Falciani-Grace DeRosa 6-0, 3-6, 6-4; Adrianna Palamore-Natalie Sole H d. Trista Suppi-Nicole Lopez 6-6 (7-3), 6-2.
Records—Vineland 1-1, Hammonton 1-1.
Egg Harbor Twp. 4, Ocean City 1
Singles—Jamie Theophall EHT d. Alexis Allegretto 6-3, 6-3; Lauren Theophall EHT d. Catherine Stempin 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Charis Holmes OC d. Tiffany Tran 5-7, 6-4
Doubles— Emma Lynch-Payton Colbert EHTd. Liz Drain-Paige Brown 6-0, 6-1; Ema Cadacio-Leona Lam EHT d. Noelle Graham-Ciera Howard 6-4, 6-0
Records—EHT 1-0; Ocean City 0-1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.