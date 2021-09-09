Hammonton volleyball wins first match of season

Cara Rivera finished with a team-leading 14 service points to go with six aces to lead the Hammonton High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over St. Joseph Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision match Wednesday.

Set scores were 25-6, 25-15.

Tiffany Paretti finished with 10 service points, six aces, two assists and two kills for the Blue Devils (1-0). Yasvi Patel added five service points and two aces. Gina McBrearty had four service points and three aces.

The Wildcats fell to 0-1.

Point Pleasant Beach 2, Lacey Twp. 1: The Lions (0-1) lost 25-16, 27-25, 25-21. Mackenzie Horahan led with 16 assists to go with four service points and two kills. Riley Mahan finished with 14 service points, three kills and three ace. Emily Hauptvogel led the team with 13 kills and added dour digs. Hope DeWitt had nine service points, six kills, three digs and three assists.