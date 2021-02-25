Hammonton uses timely free-throw shooting to topple No. 9 Vineland

EGG HARBOR CITY — Jaron Hill is never nervous when it comes to making free throws.
That was pretty evident Thursday.
Hill went 8 for 10 from the free-throw line, which helped lead the Hammonton High School boys basketball team to a 58-52 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League West Division game.
The 17-year-old’s most critical free throws came late in the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils led 49-37 after three quarters, but the Fighting Clan tied the game 52-52 with about a minute remaining.
Hill made both free-throw attempts with 55.3 seconds left to give Hammonton a 54-52 lead. He made two more with 28 seconds remaining to make the score 56-52.
Hill and fellow teammate John Andaloro each scored 23 points. Hill drained three 3-point shots.
Hammonton improved to 6-4. Vineland (5-5) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
“Well, (Vineland) had pretty good defense coming into the fourth quarter,” Hill said when asked how his teammates stayed composed during Vineland’s attempted comeback. “But we had to stay locked-in. (Hammonton) coach (Joe Martino) was giving us good advice from the sideline. And then we just got our head back in the game.”
Hammonton knew Vineland was going to foul before Hill’s second set of free throws, as it was still a two-point game, and the plan was to inbound the ball to the junior forward.
“Free throws will win you the game,” Martino said. “We needed to make those to close it out. We are excited that Jaron shot pretty well at the line.”
Hammonton led 26-22 at halftime. But the Blue Devils exploded for 23 points in the third quarter to take a 12-point lead. Andaloro scored 11 in the third, Hill scored 10.
That cushion proved important.
“Vineland is always going to try and make a run,” Martino said. “They have kids that will be aggressive, and they will press you and they will try and turn you over. And if they are successful, they can always come back, which they did.”
Hammonton did not score for the first few minutes of the fourth quarter, and Vineland was capitalizing on the Blue Devils’ turnovers and missed shots. The Fighting Clan went on a 13-5 run.
Ryan Williams scored the tying basket for Vineland in the fourth quarter. Williams scored 22, including four 3-pointers. Antonio Gil made three 3s and finished with 11 points. Yamere Diggs scored 10.
Vineland coach Dan Russo noted the youth on his team and is hopeful this experience can make his program more consistent.
“Hammonton did a really good job,” Russo said. “They have done really good players. We had some opportunities, but we just have to capitalize. We have to clean some things up.
“Some of the shots were a little erratic. We just have to understand the game and what is going on. We have some young guys. Hopefully, we can learn from this experience so that next time we’re in the situation we can pull it out.
“I’m proud of them for their effort.”
Vineland won 59-51 against Hammonton on Feb. 9.
“Give Hammonton credit,” Russo said. “Coach Martino is a great coach and they have a really nice program. So, hats off to them.”
Hill called it a “revenge tour” from the Feb. 9 game, in which Hammonton also led at halftime but allowed Vineland to complete the comeback.
But that wasn’t the case Thursday.
“It felt really good,” Hill, of Winslow Township, Camden County, said. “But we got too comfortable and made them come back. But we finished out. We finished ours.”
Vineland; 8 14 15 15 — 52
Hammonton; 15 11 23 9 — 58
V—Williams 22, Gil 11, Diggs 10, Kates 7, Holmes 2
H—Hill 23, Andaloro 23, West 5, Lowe 4, Mauriello 3
3-pointerーHill (3), West, Lowe H; Williams (4), Gil (3), Diggs (2), Kates.
Records—Hammonton 6-4; Vineland 5-5.
