Hammonton uses timely free-throw shooting to topple No. 9 Vineland

“Free throws will win you the game,” Martino said. “We needed to make those to close it out. We are excited that Jaron shot pretty well at the line.”

Hammonton led 26-22 at halftime. But the Blue Devils exploded for 23 points in the third quarter to take a 12-point lead. Andaloro scored 11 in the third, Hill scored 10.

That cushion proved important.

“Vineland is always going to try and make a run,” Martino said. “They have kids that will be aggressive, and they will press you and they will try and turn you over. And if they are successful, they can always come back, which they did.”

Hammonton did not score for the first few minutes of the fourth quarter, and Vineland was capitalizing on the Blue Devils’ turnovers and missed shots. The Fighting Clan went on a 13-5 run.

Ryan Williams scored the tying basket for Vineland in the fourth quarter. Williams scored 22, including four 3-pointers. Antonio Gil made three 3s and finished with 11 points. Yamere Diggs scored 10.

Vineland coach Dan Russo noted the youth on his team and is hopeful this experience can make his program more consistent.