The interest was there.

Lacrosse has been a growing sport in the area, which is something Hammonton High School athletic director Chris Sacco recognizes, especially after surveying students earlier this year and seeing that interest firsthand.

“We felt it was time to give (lacrosse) a try,” Sacco, who just completed his first year as the Blue Devils’ AD, said last week.

Hammonton announced June 30 on Twitter it will start an intramural/club boys lacrosse team in the spring 2024, only competing against each other during the first season. If numbers increase and interest continues to rise, the Blue Devils hope to be a junior varsity squad in 2025 and a varsity team in 2026.

This spring, Hammonton joined the new West Jersey Football League Girls Flag Football League. With that new spring sport for the girls, Sacco wanted to add another option for the boys in the spring. Hammonton will now have 26 sports options overall, Sacco said.

“It gives kids opportunities to be a part of a team and go out and compete and maybe even get to the next level in that specific sport,” Sacco said. “So we are really just excited about the continued development of all the programs.”

Hammonton also announced the creation of a school sports app that will feature schedules, rosters, final scores, articles, photo galleries and other important information.It will connect users to their website, hammontonblue devils.com, which has the many forms and physical information athlete handbooks, coaches emails and much more.

“We are just trying to make everything as streamlined as possible so the parents and the kids have an easier connection and connectivity so that the families can follow along,” Sacco said. “We are livestreaming a lot of events now, so hopefully that continues to build in the fall. We are trying to grow all the programs and the exposure of all the kids in the programs and just make it a great experience for everybody.”

Hammonton’s new app and website are powered by RSchoolToday, which is an athletics management program that other local schools use for their websites. Sacco is unsure if other schools use the app that RSchoolToday provides, but Hammonton wants “to make it easy for people to follow along and to get the information they need,” he said.

“It’s good because we have a lot of support in the building and the district and the coaches, the players and the families,” Sacco said. “When you get that you want to try to make things as easy as possible for everybody and get them the most enjoyment they can out of watching or attending a game or just following their kids or grandkids. We want everything to be as accessible as they can.”

More lacrosse

Unlike many other local schools, Hammonton does not have a feeder program for lacrosse.

“We thought intramural/club would probably be the best way the first year just so we can introduce the players to the game and teach them how to play a little bit,” Sacco said. “Lacrosse is a different strategy than most other sports. A lot of technical skill is involved. We just really wanted to try and build it the right way, so we figured that is the best way to do it.”

Hammonton resident Dan Keating, who runs Winning Edge Lacrosse, recently held clinics for youth in the town. He also runs camps and clinics around the area, but the younger athletes in second grade through middle school in Hammonton now have an outlet to learn the game.

“Hopefully with that exposure it just continues to filter up,” Sacco said. “We kind of want to build it from the ground up.”

Eleven boys lacrosse teams compete the CAL, and St. Joseph Academy is expected to be added in 2024. The St. Joseph girls team, which started this spring and played an independent schedule, is expected to be a varsity program in 2024. Each season, the competition level in the league grows.

Hammonton wanted to join that, Sacco said.

“We don’t ever want to take away from any other sports, but I think lacrosse is very specific in a sense that you are going to get kids that maybe play soccer or football in the fall that want to go out and play lacrosse or they are year-round lacrosse players,” Sacco said.