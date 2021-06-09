Hammonton softball shuts out Toms River East to advance to final

HAMMONTON — The shutout pitching of Hammonton High School's Makenzie Edwards combined with good fielding and just enough clutch hitting Wednesday to put the Blue Devils in the South Jersey Group III championship game.

Hammonton (19-1) beat Toms River East 2-0 in a South Jersey Group III semifinal game. The Blue Devils had only two hits, but they were an RBI triple by Krista Tzaferos in the first inning and an RBI double by Alexa Panagopoylos in the third.

Hammonton, the No. 2 seed and ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, travels to top-seeded Central Regional on Saturday for a 10 a.m. South Jersey final. Central, the Elite 11's 10th-ranked team, beat fifth-seeded Moorestown 4-3 Tuesday in the other semifinal. Eleventh-seeded Toms River East, which had won eight straight games, fell to 13-8.

Edwards scattered five hits in seven innings, struck out seven and walked one.

"I was just trying to hit my spots and to treat every batter like she was the best," said Edwards, an 18-year-old senior from Atco who will play for West Chester University next year. "We've been working hard at practice and the girls fielding really have my back.

"Playing in the championship game really means a lot. We won it my freshman year against Seneca."