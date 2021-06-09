 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hammonton softball shuts out Toms River East to advance to final
0 comments
Softball: Hammonton 2, Toms River East 0

Hammonton softball shuts out Toms River East to advance to final

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMONTON — The shutout pitching of Hammonton High School's Makenzie Edwards combined with good fielding and just enough clutch hitting Wednesday to put the Blue Devils in the South Jersey Group III championship game.

Hammonton (19-1) beat Toms River East 2-0 in a South Jersey Group III semifinal game. The Blue Devils had only two hits, but they were an RBI triple by Krista Tzaferos in the first inning and an RBI double by Alexa Panagopoylos in the third.

Hammonton, the No. 2 seed and ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, travels to top-seeded Central Regional on Saturday for a 10 a.m. South Jersey final. Central, the Elite 11's 10th-ranked team, beat fifth-seeded Moorestown 4-3 Tuesday in the other semifinal. Eleventh-seeded Toms River East, which had won eight straight games, fell to 13-8.

Edwards scattered five hits in seven innings, struck out seven and walked one.

"I was just trying to hit my spots and to treat every batter like she was the best," said Edwards, an 18-year-old senior from Atco who will play for West Chester University next year. "We've been working hard at practice and the girls fielding really have my back.

"Playing in the championship game really means a lot. We won it my freshman year against Seneca."

Toms River East pitcher Brooke Knight struck out eight and walked four.

The Blue Devils scored the only run they would need in the first inning. Edwards walked, and Tzaferos tripled in the winning run with a liner to left field.

"I just swung. It was a fastball, and it was my pitch," said Tzaferos, a 17-year-old junior second baseman and Hammonton resident.

Hammonton added an insurance run when Edwards again walked and Panagopoylos doubled to left field for another run.

"The 2-0 score wasn't surprising," Hammonton coach Eric Shulman said. "At this point every team is good. Toms River East was a good team. The Shore Conference is very competitive and their record is deceiving. The game getting to the South Jersey final is nerve-wracking because getting there is hard work.

The Raiders reached third base in three different innings, including second and third in the first inning. A strikeout, a strikeout and an out on a bunt ended those innings.

"We put the ball in play, but Hammonton is a good team and made all the plays," Toms River East coach Courtney Coppinger said. "Our girls played so hard, I'm so proud of them. We had a good a run and beat Seneca (10-1 in a quarterfinal)."

+2 
Mackenzie Edwards headshot.jpeg

Edwards

Hammonton softball player Mackenzie Edwards
+2 
Krista Tzaferos headshot.jpg

Tzaferos

Hammonton softball player Krista Tzaferos
+2 
Alexa Panagopoylos headshot.jpg

Panagopoylos

Hammonton softball player Alexa Panagopoylos

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

How much value should be placed on teams that are dominant at home?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News