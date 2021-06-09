Hammonton softball shuts out Toms River East to advance to final

HAMMONTON — The shutout pitching of Hammonton High School's Makenzie Edwards combined with good fielding and just enough clutch hitting Wednesday to put the Blue Devils in the South Jersey Group III championship game.
Hammonton (19-1) beat Toms River East 2-0 in a South Jersey Group III semifinal game. The Blue Devils had only two hits, but they were an RBI triple by Krista Tzaferos in the first inning and an RBI double by Alexa Panagopoylos in the third.
Hammonton, the No. 2 seed and ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, travels to top-seeded Central Regional on Saturday for a 10 a.m. South Jersey final. Central, the Elite 11's 10th-ranked team, beat fifth-seeded Moorestown 4-3 Tuesday in the other semifinal. Eleventh-seeded Toms River East, which had won eight straight games, fell to 13-8.
Edwards scattered five hits in seven innings, struck out seven and walked one.
"I was just trying to hit my spots and to treat every batter like she was the best," said Edwards, an 18-year-old senior from Atco who will play for West Chester University next year. "We've been working hard at practice and the girls fielding really have my back.
"Playing in the championship game really means a lot. We won it my freshman year against Seneca."
Toms River East pitcher Brooke Knight struck out eight and walked four.
The Blue Devils scored the only run they would need in the first inning. Edwards walked, and Tzaferos tripled in the winning run with a liner to left field.
"I just swung. It was a fastball, and it was my pitch," said Tzaferos, a 17-year-old junior second baseman and Hammonton resident.
Hammonton added an insurance run when Edwards again walked and Panagopoylos doubled to left field for another run.
"The 2-0 score wasn't surprising," Hammonton coach Eric Shulman said. "At this point every team is good. Toms River East was a good team. The Shore Conference is very competitive and their record is deceiving. The game getting to the South Jersey final is nerve-wracking because getting there is hard work.
The Raiders reached third base in three different innings, including second and third in the first inning. A strikeout, a strikeout and an out on a bunt ended those innings.
"We put the ball in play, but Hammonton is a good team and made all the plays," Toms River East coach Courtney Coppinger said. "Our girls played so hard, I'm so proud of them. We had a good a run and beat Seneca (10-1 in a quarterfinal)."
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
