Hammonton softball player Mackenzie Edwards embracing senior role: My Life

On being a senior leader

It’s weird, but I enjoy it. I enjoy helping the younger girls. We only have two seniors. I kind of have to really step up and take that leadership role.

On her decision to attend West Chester

West Chester has a really good group of girls, and I really like the coach (Diane Lokey). Their softball program is amazing, and so is the school itself. The campus, the academics … even if I didn’t play softball I would love to go there. It’s a win-win.

On her career plans

I don’t know exactly what I’m going to do yet, but I’m going to study in the area of sports training, sports medicine, maybe even (physical therapy). As a kid, I was always really interested in medical things, but I also want to incorporate sports into that. It’s been a big part of my life.

On attending Hammonton H.S.

I really like the school ever since I was a freshman. The people in the grades and my friends are easy to get along with and they make the day and the classes fun. Right now we half days, and it goes by really quick.

On her biggest thrill on the softball field

My freshman year, the South Jersey Group III championship game. My best friend (Emily Spencer) was the pitcher on (Seneca). It was kind of like a pitching duel. We had so many fans in the stands supporting us. When we won that, that was a great day.

​Contact Michael McGarry: 609-272-7209 MMcGarry@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

