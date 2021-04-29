Hammonton softball player Mackenzie Edwards embracing senior role: My Life

Mackenzie Edwards took to pitching at an early age.
The Hammonton High School softball standout’s career on the mound began when she was 8 years old.
“I wasn’t very good at first,” she said. “But I just stuck with it because it was a position I really liked. I really like having a part of the game in my own hands, setting the tempo. It’s a position you have to work at. There’s so many little things I can work on more and perfect more. I really like that.”
As a freshman, Edwards was the winning pitcher as the Blue Devils beat Seneca 2-1 to win the 2018 South Jersey Group III title.
Now a senior, she has sparked Hammonton to a 4-0 start. Edwards is batting .467 (7 for 15) with seven RBIs. She has a 1.75 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched.
Edwards, 17, will continue her softball career at West Chester University in Pennsylvania.
In a telephone interview Tuesday night, the Atco resident discussed several topics, including her biggest thrill on the softball field.
On playing the spring after the pandemic wiped out last season
I’m so happy we’re able to have a regular season this year. Last year I was really upset that we didn’t get to play because we would have been really good. I’m excited to play with a new group of girls. I love them all so much. It’s a great time.
On being a senior leader
It’s weird, but I enjoy it. I enjoy helping the younger girls. We only have two seniors. I kind of have to really step up and take that leadership role.
On her decision to attend West Chester
West Chester has a really good group of girls, and I really like the coach (Diane Lokey). Their softball program is amazing, and so is the school itself. The campus, the academics … even if I didn’t play softball I would love to go there. It’s a win-win.
On her career plans
I don’t know exactly what I’m going to do yet, but I’m going to study in the area of sports training, sports medicine, maybe even (physical therapy). As a kid, I was always really interested in medical things, but I also want to incorporate sports into that. It’s been a big part of my life.
On attending Hammonton H.S.
I really like the school ever since I was a freshman. The people in the grades and my friends are easy to get along with and they make the day and the classes fun. Right now we half days, and it goes by really quick.
On her biggest thrill on the softball field
My freshman year, the South Jersey Group III championship game. My best friend (Emily Spencer) was the pitcher on (Seneca). It was kind of like a pitching duel. We had so many fans in the stands supporting us. When we won that, that was a great day.
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
