Hammonton scores twice in 2nd half, improves to 7-1: Roundup

Hammonton High School beat host Millville 3-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division boys soccer game Tuesday.
Carter Bailey, Marco Schiano and Tyler Lowe scored for the Blue Devils (7-1).
Gavin West, Caden Humphries and Fernando Flores each had an assist. Chris Volk made four saves for the win. Hammonton led 1-0 at halftime.
Jacob Lewis scored for Millville (5-3). Matthew Sooy made seven saves.
Hammonton upped its American Division mark to 6-1, and Millville dropped to 4-3 in the division. Millville dealt Hammonton its only loss, a 3-2 defeat in the season opener Sept. 8.
Lacey Twp. 1, Barnegat 0: Kody Besser scored the game’s only goal in the first half for unbeaten Lacey (6-0-1). Ryan Fitzgerald had five saves for the shutout. Lucas Holland made 16 stops for visiting Barnegat (1-9).
Pinelands Reg. 1, Point Pleasant Borough 0: James Cahill scored the game’s only goal for the host Wildcats (5-3). Borough fell to 7-2.
Lower Cape May Reg. 6, St. Joseph 1: Andrew Weber scored four goals for the Caper Tigers (4-1-1). Mikey Flores and Brian Bravo each scored once. Miguel Valencia, Nick Kraus, Jacob Gardner and Evan Shoffler each had an assist. Ryan Anderson made two saves.
Ty Powell scored for the Wildcats (0-4).
Girls soccer
Lacey Twp. 2, Barnegat 1: Beth Stephens and Katie Patterson scored for the Lions (6-2-1). Abbey Stephens added an assist. The Bengals fell to 5-4.
No. 6 Millville 3, Hammonton 0: The Thunderbolts, ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 6-0. The Blue Devils fell to 1-3.
ACIT 4, Bridgeton 1: Arianna Young and Sheily Fugon-Acosta each scored twice to lead ACIT (1-8) to its first win of the season. Genesis Alvarez-Romero added two assists. Gabriella Cotto finished with one assist. Sydney Prince made 12 saves. The Bulldogs fell to 3-5.
Girls volleyball
Pleasantville 2, Hammonton 0: The Greyhounds (4-2) won 25-7, 25-19. Katherine Cabrera led with 17 service points and six aces. Faith Gracia added 10 assists. Ashley Barohona finished with eight kills and eight service points. Jayla Trice added five kills.
For the Blue Devils (6-4), Cara Rivera led with eight digs. Eve Sheehan added five service points. Tiffany Paretti finished with three digs, three assists and three service points. Yasvi Patel added three digs and two kills.
Our Lady of Mercy 2, St. Joseph 0: OLMA (4-3) won 25-9, 25-9. Ava Barrasso led the Wildcats (0-5) with nine service points, five aces and four assists. Riane Regucera added five service points and four aces. Miranda Holder and Madison Palek each finished with three aces.
Absegami 2, ACIT 0: The Braves (8-2) won 25-20 25-19. Ayana Crandell led with 10 kills. Deesha Chokshi added 12 assists, four aces and three digs. Dessiah Key finished with four aces, 12 assists and three digs. ACIT fell to 2-6.
Pinelands Reg. 2, Manchester Twp. 0: The Wildcats (8-1) won 25-13, 26-24. Bailey Lawrence led with 13 assists and 11 service points to go with three aces. Caitlyn Downes added 10 digs, eight service points and three aces. Olivia Benson finished with six kills and six digs. Emilia Savich added seven kills. Samantha Poling six service points and five aces.
