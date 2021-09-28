 Skip to main content
Hammonton scores twice in 2nd half, improves to 7-1: Roundup
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Hammonton scores twice in 2nd half, improves to 7-1: Roundup

hslivesoccer.jpg

Hammonton High School beat host Millville 3-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division boys soccer game Tuesday.

Carter Bailey, Marco Schiano and Tyler Lowe scored for the Blue Devils (7-1).

Gavin West, Caden Humphries and Fernando Flores each had an assist. Chris Volk made four saves for the win. Hammonton led 1-0 at halftime.

Jacob Lewis scored for Millville (5-3). Matthew Sooy made seven saves.

Hammonton upped its American Division mark to 6-1, and Millville dropped to 4-3 in the division. Millville dealt Hammonton its only loss, a 3-2 defeat in the season opener Sept. 8.

Lacey Twp. 1, Barnegat 0: Kody Besser scored the game’s only goal in the first half for unbeaten Lacey (6-0-1). Ryan Fitzgerald had five saves for the shutout. Lucas Holland made 16 stops for visiting Barnegat (1-9).

Pinelands Reg. 1, Point Pleasant Borough 0: James Cahill scored the game’s only goal for the host Wildcats (5-3). Borough fell to 7-2.

Lower Cape May Reg. 6, St. Joseph 1: Andrew Weber scored four goals for the Caper Tigers (4-1-1). Mikey Flores and Brian Bravo each scored once. Miguel Valencia, Nick Kraus, Jacob Gardner and Evan Shoffler each had an assist. Ryan Anderson made two saves.

Ty Powell scored for the Wildcats (0-4).

Girls soccer

Lacey Twp. 2, Barnegat 1: Beth Stephens and Katie Patterson scored for the Lions (6-2-1). Abbey Stephens added an assist. The Bengals fell to 5-4. 

No. 6 Millville 3, Hammonton 0: The Thunderbolts, ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 6-0. The Blue Devils fell to 1-3. 

ACIT 4, Bridgeton 1: Arianna Young and Sheily Fugon-Acosta each scored twice to lead ACIT (1-8) to its first win of the season. Genesis Alvarez-Romero added two assists. Gabriella Cotto finished with one assist. Sydney Prince made 12 saves. The Bulldogs fell to 3-5.

Girls volleyball

Pleasantville 2, Hammonton 0: The Greyhounds (4-2) won 25-7, 25-19. Katherine Cabrera led with 17 service points and six aces. Faith Gracia added 10 assists. Ashley Barohona finished with eight kills and eight service points. Jayla Trice added five kills.

For the Blue Devils (6-4), Cara Rivera led with eight digs. Eve Sheehan added five service points. Tiffany Paretti finished with three digs, three assists and three service points. Yasvi Patel added three digs and two kills.

Our Lady of Mercy 2, St. Joseph 0: OLMA (4-3) won 25-9, 25-9. Ava Barrasso led the Wildcats (0-5) with nine service points, five aces and four assists. Riane Regucera added five service points and four aces. Miranda Holder and Madison Palek each finished with three aces. 

Absegami 2, ACIT 0: The Braves (8-2) won 25-20 25-19. Ayana Crandell led with 10 kills. Deesha Chokshi added 12 assists, four aces and three digs. Dessiah Key finished with four aces, 12 assists and three digs. ACIT fell to 2-6. 

Pinelands Reg. 2, Manchester Twp. 0: The Wildcats (8-1) won 25-13, 26-24. Bailey Lawrence led with 13 assists and 11 service points to go with three aces. Caitlyn Downes added 10 digs, eight service points and three aces. Olivia Benson finished with six kills and six digs. Emilia Savich added seven kills. Samantha Poling six service points and five aces.

Cross country, tennis results

Boys cross country

Lower Cape May Reg. 18, Cape May Tech 37

1. Zeb Hinker L 16:47; 2. Jack Cura L 16:53; 3. Elijah Jackson L 18:05; 4. Luke Basile T 20:03; 5. Jesse Coombs L 20:51; 6. Jared O'Reily T 20:56; 7. Sean Murphy L 21:05; 8. Brandon Markee T 21:36; 9. Carlos Rios T 22:37; 10. Christian Thode T 22:37.

Records- Lower 7-0; CMT 3-4.

Mainland Reg. 15, Atlantic City 49

1. Linden Wineland M 18:48; 2. Vaughn Blanchet M 18:53; 3. Elliot Post M 19:05; 4. Ethan Mitnick M 19:06; 5. Micah Miller M 20:28; 6. Ethan Dongiovanni M 20:38; 7. William Harris AC 20:53; 8. John Gaffney M 21:40; 9. Hunter Zuba AC 22:01; 10. Tommy Pham AC 22:40.

Records- Mainland 8-0.

Girls cross country

Cape May Tech 15, Lower Cape May Reg. 50

1. Emie Frederick T 21:36; 2. Alexis Skyes T 24:57; 3. Shea Bonner L 25:01; 4. Hailee Stiefal L 25:15; 5. Stella Clark T 25:35; 6. Olivia Feliciano T 27:13; 7. Mia Feulner L 27:21; 8. Marley Wetzel T 29:06; 9. Shelly Maldonado T 29:56; 10. Ally Jonassaint T 30:28.

Records-CMT 6-2; Lower 0-7

Girls tennis

Pleasantville 4, Holy Spirit 1

Singles-Diana St. Martin P d. Macey Valtri 4-6, 6-3, 10-7; Cassidy Ross HS d. Keanni Dupont 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; Ah'lajzlah Gainer P d. Cathryn Gallagher 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles-Helen Robledo-Yaret Toscano P d. Mel Torres-Danielle Curay 6-4, 6-3; Anika Cooper-Julia Ramirez P d. Bridget Dougherty-Armani Monesh 6-3, 6-0

Records- Pleasantville 3-4; Holy Spirit 2-7

Cumberland Reg. 4, Lower Cape May Reg. 1

Singles-Savannah Falk C d. Sam Mancuso 6-2, 6-0; Vika Simonsen L d. Grace Albert 6-2, 6-3; Isabella Albert C d. Delaney Brown 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles-Gabriella Albert-Amanda Volk C d. Marley Kronemeyer-Ina Nikolova 4-6, 6-1, 7-5; Hailie Huntelman-Beatrice Seabrook C d. Maddie Gilbert-Jayci Shivers 6-0, 6-0

Records- Cumberland 8-2; Lower 9-1

Salem 5, Wildwood 0

Singles- Chloe Hess d. Emeli Matias 6-1, 6-0; Lorren Richards d. Charlotte Kilian 6-0, 6-0; Bria Lewis won by forfeit. 

Doubles-Kaitlyn May-Yandin Castellanos d. Faith Hurst-Paige Springer 6-0, 6-3; Xantha Cronrath-Shaniya Lusby d. Destinee Blose-Mariela Garcia-Cruz 6-0, 6-1.

Record Salem 7-3; Wildwood 0-5.

Millville 4, Bridgeton 1

Singles-Arielis Martinez M d. Jenaya Cruz 6-0, 6-0; N/A M d. N/A; Maria Shelton B d. Brianna Miller 6-1, 6-1

Doubles-LaTonya Johnson-Kassidy McLoone M d. Jocelyn Perez-Ashley Martinez 6-0, 6-1; Chloe Martinez-Sarah Armington M d. Destiny Hughes-Danna Gorgonio 6-1, 6-3

Records-Millville 4-8; Bridgeton 0-8.

Middle Township 5, Buena Regional 0

Singles-Sarina Wen d. Kshema Patel 6-0, 6-0; Serenity Carlos d. Louise Schevchenko 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Zheng won by forfeit.

Doubles-Lily Zuzulock-Rylee McFadden d. Julia LoSasso-Valeria Pinedo 6-1, 6-0; Sophia Elliott-Isabella Pasciucco d. Kaedence Cossaboon-Amanda Martha 6-1, 6-0.

Records-Buena 0-10; Middle 4-5.

Egg Harbor Twp. 4, Hammonton 1

Singles-Emily Walters H d. Jamie Theophall 6-1, 6-2; Lauren Theophall EHT d. Tzaferos Krista 6-4, 6-3; Tiffany Tran EHT d. Ava Rodio 6-2, 4-3

Doubles-Payton Colbert-Emma Lynch EHT d. Grace DeRosa-Olivia Falciani 6-0, 6-0; Ema Cadacio-Leona Lam EHT d. Adrianna Palamore-Natalie Sole 6-1, 6-0.

Records-EHT 7-1; Hammonton 3-7

Tags

