Hammonton scores twice in 2nd half, improves to 7-1: Roundup

Ty Powell scored for the Wildcats (0-4).

Girls soccer

Lacey Twp. 2, Barnegat 1: Beth Stephens and Katie Patterson scored for the Lions (6-2-1). Abbey Stephens added an assist. The Bengals fell to 5-4.

No. 6 Millville 3, Hammonton 0: The Thunderbolts, ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 6-0. The Blue Devils fell to 1-3.

ACIT 4, Bridgeton 1: Arianna Young and Sheily Fugon-Acosta each scored twice to lead ACIT (1-8) to its first win of the season. Genesis Alvarez-Romero added two assists. Gabriella Cotto finished with one assist. Sydney Prince made 12 saves. The Bulldogs fell to 3-5.

Girls volleyball

Pleasantville 2, Hammonton 0: The Greyhounds (4-2) won 25-7, 25-19. Katherine Cabrera led with 17 service points and six aces. Faith Gracia added 10 assists. Ashley Barohona finished with eight kills and eight service points. Jayla Trice added five kills.

For the Blue Devils (6-4), Cara Rivera led with eight digs. Eve Sheehan added five service points. Tiffany Paretti finished with three digs, three assists and three service points. Yasvi Patel added three digs and two kills.