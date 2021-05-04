Hammonton remains undefeated with win over Spirit: Roundup

Ava Livingston had three RBIs and doubled twice to lead the Hammonton High School softball team to a 13-3 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Tuesday.
Krista Tzaferos and Alexa Panagopoylos each had three RBIs for the undefeated Blue Devils (7-0). Makenzie Edwards scored four runs. Ava Divello had three triples. April Lewandowski pitched five innings, striking out six.
Sophia Pasquale had three hits, including a double, for the Spartans (2-5). Lily Hagan had two RBIs. Gianna Bayard pitched three innings with two strikeouts.
Middle Twp. 12,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Isabella D’Alonzo had three hits, including a double, and scored twice for Middle Township (3-9).
Grace Thompson and Sarah Hughes each scored two runs. Morgan Adams had two RBIs. Kailyn Jamison had three singles. Charlotte Selover struck out seven in five innings.
Arianna Cataldo and Samantha Mancuso each had a hit for Lower (1-7).
No. 7 Ocean City 17,
Bridgeton 1
Christina Barbella and Alexis Illas each had three hits for the Red Raiders. Hailey Neville knocked in three runs and Kailey Grimely contributed two RBIs. Ocean City is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
Wildwood 17,
Salem 9
Jenna Hans and Leah Benichou each homered for the Warriors (3-4).
Benichou had four RBIs and three runs scored. Ava Troiano and Charlotte Kilian each scored three runs. Troiano had three RBIs. Salem fell to 0-8.
Atlantic Christian 11,
Kings Christian 1
Shelby Einwechter went 3 for 3 with a triple for undefeated Atlantic Christian (5-0).
She also was the winning pitcher and had four strikeouts. Ali Lushina went 3 for 3 with a double. Evangelina Kim went 2 for 3 with a double.
From Monday
Lacey Twp. 16,
Pinelands Reg. 9
Chelsea Melkowits and Alyssa Costello each doubled twice for the Lions (4-5).
Rylan Leary had three hits and three runs scored. Abby Caruso, Madison English, Caitlin Jerabek, Costello and Leary each had two RBIs.
Pinelands fell to 4-4.
Mainland Reg. 12,
Vineland 6
Ava Kinkler had three hits, including two doubles, and scored twice for the Mustangs (4-4).
Rayna Molina had three singles and two RBIs. Joslyn Adams had two RBIs. Bella D’Agostino pitched a complete game with four strikeouts.
For Vineland (5-4), Madison Cantoni had three hits and three RBIs. Brooke Dickenson doubled. Leilani Colaneri struck out seven in 42/3 innings.
Ocean City 17,
Bridgeton 1
Christina Barbella had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Raiders (6-2).
Alexis Illas had three hits and two RBIs. Hailey Neville had three RBIs and two runs scored. Kailey Grimley had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Illas pitched four innings and had six strikeouts.
Bridgeton fell to 1-6.
Wildwood Catholic 17,
Lower Cape May Reg. 2
The visiting Crusaders (2-4) scored 11 runs in the first inning and won in five innings on the 10-run rule. Lower Cape May (1-6) had two hits.
Cedar Creek 17,
Middle Twp. 0
Taylor D’Attilio went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for the winning Pirates, who improved to 8-2.
Girls lacrosse
Southern Reg. 17,
Lacey Twp. 4
Rylee Johnson scored four goals and had four assist for the Rams (5-2).
Sophia Cooney scored four and added an assist. Emma Gallaro had a career-high three goals. Casey McBride scored twice and had two assists. Anna Malandro and Dierdre Jones scored once. Lauren Ricci and Morgan Muirhead each made two saves.
Isabelle Merola, Madelyn Bell and Kayleigh Flanegan each scored once for Lacey (4-2). Maeve Meehan made nine saves.
From Monday
Holy Spirit 13,
Our Lady of Mercy 6
Hanna Watson scored six goals and had two assists for the Spartans (2-4). Leah Corkhill scored twice and had two assists. Maggie Cella, Mariah Nell, Kendall Murphy, Aggie Forte and Kira Murray each scored once. Piper Martin made three saves. OLMA fell to 3-3.
Seneca 11,
Egg Harbor Twp. 10
Emily Gargan scored five goals for the Eagles (4-2).
Anna Smith scored three. Laine Walterson scored twice and had two assists. Brianne Macchia made 10 saves, For Seneca (3-2), Devon Webb led with four goals.
Cedar Creek 17,
Middle Twp. 0
