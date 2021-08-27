Hammonton opens season with 32-13 win over Absegami

Ryker rewarded his defense with a 68-yard run that brought his team to the Braves' 25. But that scoring chance ended when Absegami senior linebacker Dai’Shawn Hathaway intercepted a pass.

It was 19-7 at halftime

“A lot of people did count us out in the beginning for losing a lot of seniors and having a bunch of younger guys,” Goehringer said. “No one thought we were ready, but we were hungry. We came out and we wanted to win.”

Hammonton continued to impress in the second half.

CJ Rossiter had a 20-yard touchdown run. Goehringer rushed for a 25-yard score to make it 32-7.

“He got his feet a little bit wet last year as a freshman, but no major role, but you could tell he was ready for varsity,” Raso said of Goehringer. “He stepped up with some really tough carries, and he was playing defense. To play fullback and linebacker for us as a sophomore, that says a lot on his character and his work ethic.”

The Blue Devils stopped Absegami on most of its second-half drives, including on fourth-and-1 at midfield in the third quarter. Absegami’s DeAndre Rooks scored early in the fourth quarter on a 9-yard run to cap the scoring