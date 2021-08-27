Hammonton opens season with 32-13 win over Absegami

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Lucas Goehringer played only special teams in a few games in 2020, but he's been given the chance to take the next step this year.
And his heavier workload did not go unnoticed Friday.
Goehringer rushed for two touchdowns to lead Hammonton High School to a 32-13 victory over Absegami in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game Friday.
The sophomore fullback and inside linebacker finished with 81 rushing yards and made some crucial tackles and other plays on defense.
“It felt great just coming out here and running the ball as hard as I could with all my teammates,” said Goehringer, 15, of the Atco section of Winslow Township. “The line did a fantastic job blocking. So did the backs. They were blocking for me left and right. It was amazing. It wasn’t just a me thing. It was an everyone thing.”
Hammonton returned just four starters — seniors AJ Ryker (linebacker/running back), Austin Hudak (tight end/linebacker) Luis Rodriguez (two-way lineman) and sophomore Andrew Wehner (quarterback/linebacker)
But the young team showed its talents Friday.
Hammonton coach Jim Raso said there were a lot of inexperienced players on the roster. The Blue Devils started some freshmen, but Raso told them “we aren’t counting on you as freshmen.”
“Some seniors who started for the first time really stepped up,” Raso added. “And a lot of the younger guys, which is good to see.”
Absegami’s defense took the field to start the game, forcing a three-and-out. But the punt bounced off an Absegami player, and the Blue Devils recovered at the Braves’ 23.
Hammonton found the end zone three plays later when Goehringer ran it in from 9 yards out to give the Blue Devils an early 6-0 lead.
The fullback and his teammates had the momentum.
“It was amazing,” Goehringer said with a big smile. “It really was amazing.”
On Hammonton’s next drive, senior running back AJ Ryker rushed for a 60-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 13-0. Hammonton’s defense stopped Absegami on its first two drives.
Hammonton quarterback Andrew Wehner capped a 42-yard drive with a 6-yard TD run. With 2 minutes, 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter, the lead was 19-0.
But Absegami responded on its third possession.
Senior quarterback Ray Weed threw a 75-yard TD pass to sophomore wide receiver Nyjere Robinson to cut the deficit to 19-7
Absegami had a big drive early in the second quarter, marching down the field. But just as the Braves were threatening to score, the Blue Devils made a goal-line stand, stopping the Braves at the 1-yard-line.
Ryker rewarded his defense with a 68-yard run that brought his team to the Braves' 25. But that scoring chance ended when Absegami senior linebacker Dai’Shawn Hathaway intercepted a pass.
It was 19-7 at halftime
“A lot of people did count us out in the beginning for losing a lot of seniors and having a bunch of younger guys,” Goehringer said. “No one thought we were ready, but we were hungry. We came out and we wanted to win.”
Hammonton continued to impress in the second half.
CJ Rossiter had a 20-yard touchdown run. Goehringer rushed for a 25-yard score to make it 32-7.
“He got his feet a little bit wet last year as a freshman, but no major role, but you could tell he was ready for varsity,” Raso said of Goehringer. “He stepped up with some really tough carries, and he was playing defense. To play fullback and linebacker for us as a sophomore, that says a lot on his character and his work ethic.”
The Blue Devils stopped Absegami on most of its second-half drives, including on fourth-and-1 at midfield in the third quarter. Absegami’s DeAndre Rooks scored early in the fourth quarter on a 9-yard run to cap the scoring
Weed is one of South Jersey’s top athletes. Overall, Absegami has a talented team. But the young Blue Devils were able to keep them in check for most of the game
“We obviously have all the respect in the world for that program,” said Raso, praising Absegami coach Chris Sacco and the growth of Weed, who has started since he was a freshman. “(Sacco) does such an unbelievable job.
“Our goal was to limit (Weed) as much as we could. For the most part, I think the defense did an unbelievable job with that.”
