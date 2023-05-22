HAMMONTON — The Hammonton High School baseball team lost six one-run games during the regular season this spring.

As frustrating as those defeats were, they had the positive effect of toughening the Blue Devils up for the postseason.

That toughness showed Monday as sophomore catcher Kole Bagnell contributed on offense and defense to propel fourth-seeded Hammonton to an 8-1 win over 13th-seeded Timber Creek in the first round of the South Jersey Group III playoffs.

“Nobody likes losing all those games,” Hammonton coach Gregg Silvesti said. “In those six losses, we were one hit away from winning those games. Teams made great plays, and we didn’t. It’s baseball. But none of that matters now.”

Bagnell set the tone for Monday's win. Timber Creek standout leadoff hitter Austin Dubler entered the game with 25 stolen bases. He walked to lead off the game, and Bagnell then threw him out trying to steal second.

The play prevented a big inning as Timber Creek hit back-to-back singles after Dubler was thrown out.

Bagnell threw another runner out stealing in the third. He also contributed with his bat, finishing 3 for 4 with a single, double, triple and an RBI. Bagnell joked that the ball looked like a watermelon when he was at the plate.

“This feels great,” Bagnell said. “It has been an inconsistent year, but I think we’re all coming together in our hitting, pitching and fielding.”

Bagnell started in left field as a freshman. He was supposed to be the starting second baseman this season but moved behind the plate because the Blue Devils needed a catcher.

“You can put him anywhere on the field, and he’d be the best player on the field,” Silvesti said. “He’s a very good player.”

Hammonton starting pitcher Jaminson McNally allowed six hits and one run in 6 ⅓ innings to earn the victory.

“My two-seam (fastball) was a big factor today,” the junior said. “It was really running in on people. It made my fastball look like two different pitches today.”

McNally got better as the game progressed. He allowed just five hits over his final 5 ⅓ innings.

“First inning, I might have been a little tense,” he said. “But I kind of loosened up and had fun. I wanted to step up for my seniors. I have a lot of close friends who are seniors. I wanted to make sure I gave them everything I got today.”

Seven Blue Devils produced hits. Drew Haines went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Hammonton scored three runs in the fourth to build a 4-0 lead. Jaxon Miller and Paul Kalani hit sacrifice flies, and Matt McAleer contributed an RBI single in the inning.

The Blue Devils took control with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a seven-run lead. Bagnell knocked in a run with a triple to right-center field, and Haines and Gavin West (3 for 3) hit RBI singles.

Hammonton (14-11) is probably better than its record indicates. The Blue Devils played in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division, which featured many of South Jersey’s top teams, including St. Augustine Prep and Vineland.

Hammonton will host fifth-seeded Highland Regional in Thursday’s quarterfinal. The Blue Devils reached the semifinals last season, losing to eventual champion Delsea Regional.

“We played a brutal schedule,” Silvesti said. “We feel like we’re prepared.”

GALLERY: Hammonton defeats Timber Creek in baseball playoff