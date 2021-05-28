Hammonton, Ocean City come together to help 7-year-old Frankie LaSasso

HAMMONTON — Tiffany LaSasso called her son Frankie a man of few words when media gathered around him Friday.
Frankie just smiled and nodded to each question.
The 7-year-old Hammonton resident then, with a baseball glove on, enthusiastically asked his mom if he could play with friends, something every child wants and deserves.
But there is one thing he doesn’t deserve.
The Ocean City and Hammonton high school baseball and softball teams competed under cloudy skies with periods of rain in the first annual Fight Like Frankie Showcase at Hammonton Lake Park.
Frankie was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia in December. The event raised funds and awareness for childhood cancer. Shirts were sold and items auctioned.
“It’s been pretty amazing,” said Tiffany, noting that her husband, Frank, teaches at Ocean City Middle School and is a longtime Red Raiders football and baseball assistant coach. “You would think that we live in both communities (Hammonton and Ocean City). Everyone has been just great. They have done so much to highlight Frankie and make him feel special.”
Frankie receives chemotherapy at a clinic in Voorhees Township, Camden County. But he never complains or frowns amid the adversity.
He had treatment Monday, came home and went straight to his coach-pitch baseball game in the Hammonton Little League.
Frankie tripled in that game.
“Everything he’s gone through, I don’t know if I could do half of it,” said Tiffany, adding that Frankie is feeling well but will start a larger round of chemotherapy June 8, which will be “hard on him. He won’t be able to do as much or go to as many places.”
The Ocean City softball team beat previously undefeated Hammonton, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, 8-3. In the baseball game, the Blue Devils defeated the 11th-ranked Red Raiders 7-2.
Along with the many fans who came out to support Frankie, his aunt, Donna Maurer, grandfather, Tim Jones, and many other family members were in attendance.
“It’s amazing,” Jones said while holding back tears. “The show of support and love. … He’s a strong kid. He’s a tough kid. He’s going to keep fighting, and he will be OK.”
Jones was with his youngest son and Frankie’s uncle, Preston, who is 8. Nobody believes he is Frankie’s uncle, Preston said.
“I just want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting Frankie,” Tim Jones said. “And not just Frankie, but all kids with cancer.”
Maurer says Frankie is “fighting with everything he has.”
And the Hammonton and Ocean City communities are fighting with him.
“It makes us as a family very, very happy,” the Berlin, Camden County, resident said. “I just want to say, ‘Thank you.’ When we see Frankie has a bad day, we are always encouraged that the next few days will be so much better. I just want to thank everybody that has played a part in helping Frankie get well.”
Frankie threw out the first pitch before the baseball game. The softball teams, which played on the adjacent field, came over to watch. Frankie was with his parents and 6-year-old brother, Gino, on the mound.
Frankie threw the first on the field named after his great grandfather, Frank “Moose” LaSasso, who was a Hammonton police captain, a longtime coach in town and a member of the Hammonton and St. Joseph High School Halls of Fame.
Frank IV, the boy's dad, is also the the Red Raiders’ freshman baseball coach. Frankie III, the grandfather, has coached Hammonton youth sports for 40 years.
“This is very special,” said Ocean City baseball coach Andrew Bristol, who has known and coached with Frankie's dad for 12 years. “Special to me because Frank, his dad, has been a big part of my program. The whole family, I’ve been around them a long time. Frank is like a brother to me.
“Just to do anything we can for his son is just tremendous. This event is tremendous.”
Ocean City senior pitcher Gannon Brady had Frank as a math teacher in eighth grade. "He has been a big part of my life. It’s sad little Frankie has cancer," Brady said.
Fellow senior pitcher Matt Nunan agreed.
“We just feel bad for our coach LaSasso and want to play for Frankie,” he said.
Frankie’s chemotherapy treatments will last until April 2023.
“It's just something we can do for the family,” said Hammonton softball coach Eric Shulman, who has known the LaSasso family well since 2006. “I’m a parent of a young kid. I have a 7-year-old myself. I couldn’t imagine going through what they’re going through.
“Anytime two communities can come together and support one of their own in any way that they can, I think that is very special.”
