Hammonton, Ocean City come together to help 7-year-old Frankie LaSasso

Maurer says Frankie is “fighting with everything he has.”

And the Hammonton and Ocean City communities are fighting with him.

“It makes us as a family very, very happy,” the Berlin, Camden County, resident said. “I just want to say, ‘Thank you.’ When we see Frankie has a bad day, we are always encouraged that the next few days will be so much better. I just want to thank everybody that has played a part in helping Frankie get well.”

Frankie threw out the first pitch before the baseball game. The softball teams, which played on the adjacent field, came over to watch. Frankie was with his parents and 6-year-old brother, Gino, on the mound.

Frankie threw the first on the field named after his great grandfather, Frank “Moose” LaSasso, who was a Hammonton police captain, a longtime coach in town and a member of the Hammonton and St. Joseph High School Halls of Fame.

Frank IV, the boy's dad, is also the the Red Raiders’ freshman baseball coach. Frankie III, the grandfather, has coached Hammonton youth sports for 40 years.