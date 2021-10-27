Hammonton field hockey pulls away with second-half surge

In an almost two-minute span to start the third quarter, Hammonton extended its lead to 6-1. Goblirsch scored off a rebound with 10:36 left. Seconds later, Comunale scored off an assist from Goblirsch. Goblirsch then scored off an assist from Gracie Donio with 8:21 left.

Three minutes later, Brianna Gazzara scored to make it 7-1. Early in the fourth quarter, Giada Palmieri capped the scoring.

Angelina Catania made one save for Hammonton.

“I think we played really well, connecting our passes and talking and communicating and working well as a team in the second half more than the first half,” said Goblirsch, adding that it took some time for the Blue Devils to get started because they did not practice this weekend.

But by the fourth quarter, their play “was perfect,” Goblirsch said. Hammonton is a young team this season, but “we work well and have come far as a team,” she added.

Now, the Blue Devils aim to carry this momentum into the next round. Staas said her team will be ready, and Goblirsch agreed.