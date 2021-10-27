Hammonton field hockey pulls away with second-half surge

HAMMONTON — Abby Goblirsch did not feel too well this past weekend, and was in danger of missing her playoff game Wednesday.
“I was really frustrated because I thought I couldn’t play,” the Hammonton High School field hockey forward said.
Goblirsch sat out the entire first half, but was ready to go in the second half when her coach called her name. And she made an early impact.
The sophomore scored twice and assisted on another goal in a two-minute span to lead the third-seeded Blue Devils to an 8-1 victory over 14th-seeded Jackson Liberty in a South Jersey Group III first-round game Wednesday.
Hammonton (15-4) will host sixth-seeded Burlington Township in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
Jackson fell to 5-11-1.
Hammonton led 3-1 at halftime. Goblirsch’s performance extended the lead to 6-1.
“I was really excited (she got to play),” the 15-year-old Hammonton resident said. “I think just the energy and excitement and anticipation of going in really made me fight and really want to score.”
Goblirsch informed Hammonton coach Rose Staas at halftime that she felt fine and wanted to play. So, Staas let her enter the game to start the third quarter. And when Staas told the rest of the team Goblirsch was going in, “they all celebrated,” the coach said.
Goblirsch has 21 goals and 10 assists this season.
Staas described Goblirsch as a “game changer.” Hammonton scored five goals in the second half.
“It’s not that the morale changed, but it was just that much more heightened,” Staas said about Goblirsch entering the game. “It just turned up. It was crazy. They were just so excited for her and everyone helped each other. It was amazing.”
Hammonton outshot Jackson 25-2.
The Blue Devils maintained possession and continually attacked the cage for most of the game. Jackson’ goalie Sarah Duke made 20 saves.
With 5 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Maddy Gazzara scored off an assist from Maria Berenato to give Hammonton a 1-0 lead.
Early in the second quarter Berenato scored off an assist from Sophia Pullia, extending the lead to 2-0. Emily Tavaska scored five minutes later for Jackson, cutting its deficit to 2-1.
Only three minutes later, Kylie Kozlowski scored off an assist from Chloe Comunale to give the Blue Devils a 3-1 lead. Hammonton outshot Jackson 15-2 in the first half, and did not allow a shot in the third or fourth quarters.
“I keep telling the girls (that) possibly we have four games left to win a championship,” Staas said. “So, one-by-one, you have to play each one like it is your championship game. ... They are running with it right now, and they are super excited.”
In an almost two-minute span to start the third quarter, Hammonton extended its lead to 6-1. Goblirsch scored off a rebound with 10:36 left. Seconds later, Comunale scored off an assist from Goblirsch. Goblirsch then scored off an assist from Gracie Donio with 8:21 left.
Three minutes later, Brianna Gazzara scored to make it 7-1. Early in the fourth quarter, Giada Palmieri capped the scoring.
Angelina Catania made one save for Hammonton.
“I think we played really well, connecting our passes and talking and communicating and working well as a team in the second half more than the first half,” said Goblirsch, adding that it took some time for the Blue Devils to get started because they did not practice this weekend.
But by the fourth quarter, their play “was perfect,” Goblirsch said. Hammonton is a young team this season, but “we work well and have come far as a team,” she added.
Now, the Blue Devils aim to carry this momentum into the next round. Staas said her team will be ready, and Goblirsch agreed.
“I’m a little nervous, but I’m very excited,” Goblirsch said. “Just that we’ve gotten this far, our team has so much potential. I feel in the next couple years, we are going to be really good. I’m just excited to see how far we can get, and hopefully win.”
Jackson Liberty;0 1 0 0 — 1
Hammonton;1 2 4 1 — 8
Goals— Hammonton: Goblirsch (2), Gazzara (2), Berenato, Kozlowski, Comunale, Palmieri; Jackson: Tavaska
Goalies— Hammonton: Catania (1); Jackson: Duke (22)
