Hammonton falls to Colts Neck in state Group III semifinal

HAMMONTON — The fans gave the Hammonton High School softball team an ovation as the Blue Devils walked to left field Tuesday afternoon.

An unexpectedly successful season had just ended.

Colts Neck beat Hammonton 9-2 in the state Group III semifinal.

But the Blue Devils finished 20-2, won the South Jersey Group III title and the Cape-Atlantic League United Division. The Blue Devils feature just two seniors.

“We’re young,” coach Eric Shulman said. “Two seniors, two juniors and a boatload of sophomores. If you would have told the staff (at the beginning of the season) that we would be sectional champs and have 20 wins, I would have told you that you were nuts. It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but there’s nothing to hang our heads about.”

Tuesday’s matchup featured two of the state’s top pitchers in Makenzie Edwards of Hammonton and Ava Metzger of Colts Neck. Both threw complete games. Edwards struck out eight, while Metzger allowed three hits and struck out 11.

“We knew (Metzger) did a good job in the circle,” Shulman said. “We had some runners on, and we didn’t deliver at times. She had been striking out 14, 15, 16 batters a game. You get runners on, you have to push them in.”