Hammonton falls short against Williamstown in first round

The Hammonton High School football team on Friday lost 14-13 to second-seeded Williamstown in the first round of the West Jersey Football League Pod C playoffs at Williamstown.
Hammonton, the third seed, fell to 4-2.
The Blue Devils took a 13-7 lead on a blocked punt and recovery in the end zone by Michael Dogostino. In the fourth, Williamstown’s Brody Colbert returned a punt to the 1-yard line, setting up Turner Inge for his second touchdown of the game to give Williamstown a 14-13 lead.
On Hammonton’s ensuing possession, the Braves’ Taylor Robinson came up with an interception to help seal the win.
For Hammonton, Jaidan Abrams scored on an 85-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Inge also scored in the first quarter on a 4-yard run.
The Braves improved to 4-2 and will face St. Augustine Prep in the Pod C final Friday.
Hammonton is expected to face rival St. Joseph Academy in a consolation game the same day.
Hammonton 0 7 6 0—13
Williamstown 0 7 0 7—14
SECOND QUARTER
W— Inge 4 run (kick good)
H— Abrams 85 run (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
H— Dogostino blocked punt recovery (conversion fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
W— Inge 1 run (kick good)
Records— W 4-2, H 4-2.
Middle Twp. 7,
Pennsville 0
Jeremiah Jones scored Middle Township’s lone touchdown on a 17-yard run. In the fourth quarter, the Panthers’ defense stopped Pennsville twice at the 1-yard line for the win.
Pennsville 0 0 0 0—0
Middle Twp. 7 0 0 0—7
FIRST QUARTER
M— Jones 17 run (kick good)
Records— M 2-4, P 2-4.
Delsea Reg. 27,
Millville 14
For Millville, Nate Robbins threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Tiyon Cephus. LeQuint Allen ran for a 1-yard touchdown.
Delsea improved to 5-1.
Millville 7 0 0 7—14
Delsea 0 7 7 13—27
FIRST QUARTER
M— Cephus 67 pass from Robbins (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
D— touchdown (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
D— touchdown (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
D— touchdown (kick good)
M— Allen 1 run (kick good)
D— touchdown (conversion fail)
Records— D 5-1, M 2-4.
