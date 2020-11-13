 Skip to main content
Hammonton falls short against Williamstown in first round
The Hammonton High School football team on Friday lost 14-13 to second-seeded Williamstown in the first round of the West Jersey Football League Pod C playoffs at Williamstown.

Hammonton, the third seed, fell to 4-2.

The Blue Devils took a 13-7 lead on a blocked punt and recovery in the end zone by Michael Dogostino. In the fourth, Williamstown’s Brody Colbert returned a punt to the 1-yard line, setting up Turner Inge for his second touchdown of the game to give Williamstown a 14-13 lead.

On Hammonton’s ensuing possession, the Braves’ Taylor Robinson came up with an interception to help seal the win.

For Hammonton, Jaidan Abrams scored on an 85-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Inge also scored in the first quarter on a 4-yard run.

The Braves improved to 4-2 and will face St. Augustine Prep in the Pod C final Friday.

Hammonton is expected to face rival St. Joseph Academy in a consolation game the same day.

Hammonton 0 7 6 0—13

Williamstown 0 7 0 7—14

SECOND QUARTER

W— Inge 4 run (kick good)

H— Abrams 85 run (kick good)

THIRD QUARTER

H— Dogostino blocked punt recovery (conversion fail)

FOURTH QUARTER

W— Inge 1 run (kick good)

Records— W 4-2, H 4-2.

Middle Twp. 7,

Pennsville 0

Jeremiah Jones scored Middle Township’s lone touchdown on a 17-yard run. In the fourth quarter, the Panthers’ defense stopped Pennsville twice at the 1-yard line for the win.

Pennsville 0 0 0 0—0

Middle Twp. 7 0 0 0—7

FIRST QUARTER

M— Jones 17 run (kick good)

Records— M 2-4, P 2-4.

Delsea Reg. 27,

Millville 14

For Millville, Nate Robbins threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Tiyon Cephus. LeQuint Allen ran for a 1-yard touchdown.

Delsea improved to 5-1.

Millville 7 0 0 7—14

Delsea 0 7 7 13—27

FIRST QUARTER

M— Cephus 67 pass from Robbins (kick good)

SECOND QUARTER

D— touchdown (kick good)

THIRD QUARTER

D— touchdown (kick good)

FOURTH QUARTER

D— touchdown (kick good)

M— Allen 1 run (kick good)

D— touchdown (conversion fail)

Records— D 5-1, M 2-4.

