Hammonton falls short against Williamstown in first round

The Hammonton High School football team on Friday lost 14-13 to second-seeded Williamstown in the first round of the West Jersey Football League Pod C playoffs at Williamstown.

Hammonton, the third seed, fell to 4-2.

The Blue Devils took a 13-7 lead on a blocked punt and recovery in the end zone by Michael Dogostino. In the fourth, Williamstown’s Brody Colbert returned a punt to the 1-yard line, setting up Turner Inge for his second touchdown of the game to give Williamstown a 14-13 lead.

On Hammonton’s ensuing possession, the Braves’ Taylor Robinson came up with an interception to help seal the win.

For Hammonton, Jaidan Abrams scored on an 85-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Inge also scored in the first quarter on a 4-yard run.

The Braves improved to 4-2 and will face St. Augustine Prep in the Pod C final Friday.

Hammonton is expected to face rival St. Joseph Academy in a consolation game the same day.

Hammonton 0 7 6 0—13

Williamstown 0 7 0 7—14

SECOND QUARTER