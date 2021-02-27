Haleigh Schafer leads No. 7 Absegami past Oakcrest: Roundup

Haleigh Schafer scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Absegami High School girls basketball team to a 42-27 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League North Division game Saturday.
Jackie Fortis scored 11 for the Braves (7-1). Chi Chi Wokocha and Gelasia Nurse each scored eight. Absegami, ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, trailed 18-14 at halftime.
Nay Nay Clark led the Falcons (6-4) with 10 points. Mumu Scott and Lexi Bey each scored six, Jasmine LeClair five
Absegami: 6 8 16 12 — 42
Oakcrest: 9 9 0 9 — 27
Egg Harbor Twp. 40, ACIT 31
Lauren Baxter scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds for the Eagles (6-5).
Yani Davis scored 10, Kierstyn Zinckgraf seven, Amelia Zinckgraf four, Olivia Cutaia three, Mikki Pomatto and Katrina Suarez each had two. Suarez and Amelia Zinckgraf each grabbed five rebounds.
Cea’anai Jackson scored a game-high 17 for the Red Hawks (4-7). Grace Speer scored 10, Lynn Mclaughlin and Chayley Williams each scored two.
ACIT: 8 8 11 4 — 31
EHT: 6 3 14 17 — 40
Cedar Creek 66, Pleasantville 31
Ashley Nicolichia scored 16 for the Pirates (3-8).
Jezlyn Cross scored 14, Jada Hill 12, Lexi Sears eight, Mia McColl seven, Nyasia Hill six, Abby Gunnels and Kileen McNeill each scored two.
Lexis Keith scored nine for the Greyhounds (0-10). Nadja Cherry scored three. No further information was available.
Pleasantville:: 8 9 10 4 — 31
C. Creek: 14 23 17 12 — 66
Ocean Township 38, Lacey Twp. 35
McKayla Mooney scored 13 points for the Lions.
She made two 3s. Cayli Biele scored nine, Maddie Bell eight, Riley Giordano three, Riley Mahan two.
Eli Clark scored a game-high 20 for Ocean Township (5-7).
Lacey: 7 14 6 8 — 35
Ocean: 12 4 8 14 — 38
From Friday
No. 5 OLMA 58, Buena Reg. 23
Sydney Prescott scored a game-high 20 points for Our Lady of Mercy Academy (10-1).
Jaiden Harris grabbed 11 rebounds and scored seven. Madelynn Bernhardt and Savannah Prescott each scored eight, Olivia Fiocchi six, Angelina Dragone, Jenna Ryan and Drew Coyle each scored two.
OLMA is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.
Buena fell to
Buena: 9 6 5 3 — 23
OLMA: 15 17 21 5 — 58
Boys basketball
No. 2 St. Joseph 74, Bridgeton 43
Marcus Pierce scored a game-high 34 points for the Wildcats (11-1). He drained four 3-pointers. Jordan Stafford scored 14, Darryl McGraw scored 10, Dom scored eight, Antonio Sydnor four, Majid Abdur-Rahim three, Arnaldo Rodriguez two. St. Joseph is No. 2 in the Elite 11.
Jabril Bowman and Domitris Mosley each scored 10 for the Bulldogs (3-8). Angel Smith scored eight, Deshawn Mosley seven, Walt Williams four, Dallas Carper three, Kalvin Underwood and Richard Mosley each had two.
St. Joseph: 18 26 10 21 — 74
Bridgeton: 13 13 10 10 — 46
Delsea Reg. 52, Mainland Reg. 34
Tommy Travagline scored 19 points for the Mustangs (1-4). Cohen Cook scored seven, Joseph Hoopes three, Christian Rodgers two, Joe DeGaetano one. For the Crusaders (7-5), Sadique Powell scored 15, Cole Parks 13.
Mainland: 5 6 14 9 — 34
Delsea: 14 12 11 15 — 52
Lacey Twp. 69, Toms River East 33
Chris Venturoso and Carson Howard each had a double-double for the Lions (5-3). Venturoso scored 23 and grabbed 12 rebounds. Howard scored 21 and added 11 rebounds. Troy Buxton scored 10, Dylan Hall six.
Toms River East fell to 1-11.
TRE: 4 7 10 12 — 33
Lacey: 15 13 26 15 — 69
From Friday
Cedar Creek 60, No. 3 Holy Spirit 56
Sean Snyder and Kyree Tinsley each scored 13 points for Cedar Creek (7-3). Dustin Anderson scored nine, Julian Nunez seven, Tyree Burrell six, Isaiah Newsome, Jamir Cruse and Stephan Jones each scored four.
Jahmir Smith scored 17 for the Spartans (8-3). Jamil Wilkins scored 16, Ky Gilliam 12, Sean Kane seven, Gavin Gillespie three and Jayden Llanos one. Holy Spirit is No. 3 in the Elite 11.
Holy Spirit: 12 11 10 23 — 56
C. Creek: 12 16 12 20 — 60
Hammonton 39, Millville 34
Erik Pabon scored 17 for the Blue Devils (7-4). Jaron Hill and Gavin West each scored six, John Andaloro four, Declan Roeder three, Tyler Lowe two. For Millville (0-8), Zyahir Pickett scored 11, Calem Bowman 10.
Hammonton: 12 3 13 11 — 39
Millville: 6 13 9 6 — 34
Barnegat 68, Brick Twp. 61
Andrew Vernieri scored a career-high 18 points, including 15 in the first quarter, to lead visiting Barnegat (9-3). The Bengals rallied in the fourth quarter to win. Jaxon Baker scored 17 points and Tyler Quinn added 11. John Hudak contributed nine points and Jared Krey had seven.
For Brick Township (2-5), Jack Dougard led with 23 points and Ty Williams had 18.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.