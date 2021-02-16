Haleigh Schafer helps Absegami edge Cedar Creek to remain undefeated: Roundup

Haleigh Schafer scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Absegami High School girls basketball team to a 33-28 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League North division game Tuesday.
Chi Chi Wochka scored 12 for the Braves (4-0), who are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Jackie Fortis scored three and Gianna Baldino scored one.
Jezlyn Cross led the Pirates with 13 points. Corinne Morgan eight, Ashley Nicolichia five and Jada Hill two.
Absegami: 6 8 10 9 — 33
Cedar Creek: 6 10 6 6 — 28
Holy Spirit 69, Oakcrest 32
Sophia Pasquale led the Spartans (5-1) with 17 points. Fran Florio and Kira Murray each scored nine. Hanna Watson and Angelina Bell both scored seven, Makayla McLaughlin and Savannah Keaser, Kendall Murphy each four, Hailey Mastro one. Holy Spirit is ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11.
Jasmine LeClair led the Falcons with 15 points. Lexi Bey scored eight, Bella Williamson and Jackie Cooper each scored three, Nay Nay Clark two, MuMu Scott one.
Holy Spirit: 24 10 21 14 — 69
Oakcrest: 6 13 7 6 — 32
Millville 53, Bridgeton 33
Sha’naja Williams scored a game-high 21 points for the Thunderbolts (3-2). She made two 3-pointers. Rianna Talley scored 16, Dah’Jhane Williams six, Julianna Wilson three, San’aa Doss, Brooke Joslin and Zahra Abiodun each added two, Camyre Allen one.
Tatyana Chandler led the Bulldogs (1-5) with 18 points. Nijah Tanksley scored 13, Clar’nayja Acevedo two.
Bridgeton: 6 8 7 12 — 33
Millville: 11 11 16 15 — 53
No. 5 Vineland 54, Buena Reg. 15
Egypt Owens scored a game-high 16 points for Vineland (7-0).
She grabbed seven rebounds and had six steals. Skylar Fowlkes scored 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Zaria Watkins had 10 rebounds and scored five. Jinelys Alvarez grabbed seven rebounds and scored six. Samantha Jones scored eight, Destiny Wallace three and Caroline Guzman, Thalia Duncan and Eribeth Correa each scored two. Vineland is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.
Barbara Mobley scored four for the Chiefs (0-4). Jordan Morales scored three, Jessica Perella two.
Buena; 6 3 2 4 — 15
Vineland: 17 14 19 4 — 54
No. 7 Ocean City 43, Lower Cape May 18
Joni Dice scored a game-high 10 points for the Red Raiders (4-4). Hannah Cappelletti scored nine, Marin Panico seven, Avery Jackson, Marlee Brestle and Tori Vliet each had four, Ayanna Morton three and Stephanie Carey two. Ocean City is ranked No. 7 in the Elite 11.
Lindsay Holden scored 12 for the Caper Tigers (0-7). She made three 3-pointers. Kaitlyn McGuigan scored six.
Lower Cape May; 9 5 0 4 — 18
Ocean City; 11 8 12 12 — 43
No. 8 OLMA 63, Atlantic Christian 54
Savannah Prescott scored 15 points for Our Lady of Mercy Academy (5-1). Jaiden Harris: scored 12, Sydney Prescott, Sophia Sacco and Gabriella Cruz each scored six. Morgan Edwards and Giana Patitucci each had five, Angelina Dragone four, Cassidy Garcia three and Madelynn Bernhardt one. OLMA is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
Cristen Winkel scored 16 for Atlantic Christian (7-3). She sank four 3-pointers and had four assists and three rebounds. Shelby Einwechter scored 12 and grabbed three rebounds. Sydney Pearson scored 10 and grabbed six rebounds. Liv Chapman had 13 rebounds and eight points. Chloe Vogel and Paige Noble each scored four points.
AC: 11 15 20 — 8
OLMA: 14 25 11 — 13
Boys basketball
No. 3 Holy Spirit 58, Oakcrest 32
Jahmir Smith led the Spartans (6-2) with 19 points. Jayden Llanos scored 11, Jamil Wilkins 10, Hasanur Freeman and Ky Gilliam each had seven, Gavin Gillespie three and Sean Kane one. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
Josiah Casanova led with 13 for the Falcons (0-6). Mike O’Brien scored six, Jaewon Wall and Nissim Respes each scored four, Cliff Hamler three and Ramar Wilson two.
Oakcrest: 11 6 7 9 — 32
Holy Spirit: 5 20 14 19 — 58
No. 1 St. Joseph 57, Hammonton 43
Marcus Pierce led the Wildcats (8-0) with 15 points. Jordan Stafford scored 12, Arnaldo Rodriguez and Dom Thomas each had 10, Darryl McGraw three and Jordan Stafford two. St. Joseph is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
Jaron Hill and Owen Mauriello each scored 12 for the Blue Devils (3-4). Gavin West scored nine, John Andoloro seven, Tyler Lowe one.
Scoring by quarter was unavailable.
Cedar Creek 55, Absegami 45
Kyree Tinsley scored a game-high for the Pirates (4-2). Sean Snyder scored 13, Julian Nunez nine, Tyree Burrell six, Isaiah Valentin four, Jamir Cruse three and Stephan Jones two.
Andrew Baldino led the Braves with 13 points. Kashim Durham added nine.
CC: 17 12 15 11 — 55
Absegami: 9 11 14 11 — 45
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.